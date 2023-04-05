Investigating the Potential of Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy for Medical Diagnostics

Introduction to Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy

Pune, India, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Infrared (IR) and Terahertz (THz) spectroscopy are powerful analytical tools that measure the absorption of light in the IR or THz portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. IR spectroscopy measures the absorption of light in the mid-infrared range, while THz spectroscopy measures the absorption of light in the far-infrared range. IR and THz spectroscopy can be used to identify, quantify, and characterize chemical compounds.

IR spectroscopy works by measuring the amount of energy absorbed in particular regions of the infrared spectrum. The energy absorbed is related to the presence and concentration of certain compounds in the sample. The IR spectrum of a sample is a fingerprint that can be used to identify the components of the sample. This technique is especially useful for identifying and quantifying organic compounds.

THz spectroscopy works by measuring the amount of energy absorbed in the far-infrared portion of the spectrum. The energy absorbed is related to the presence and concentration of certain molecules in the sample. THz spectroscopy is useful for identifying and quantifying both organic and inorganic compounds.

Both techniques are fast, non-invasive, and can be used to measure both liquid and solid samples. They are also relatively inexpensive and can be used in a wide range of applications, such as food safety, pharmaceutical analysis, and environmental monitoring.

Overview of the Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

The report “Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Benchtop Instruments, Microscopy Instruments, Portable Instruments, Hyphenated Instruments), Spectrum, Application – Global Forecast to 2025” The infrared spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market are the stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing food safety concerns & technological advancements

The global infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into spectrometers, accessories, and software. The spectrometers segment is further bifurcated into Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectrometers, Terahertz spectrometers, and other spectrometers. The accessories segment is further divided into sample holders, light sources, and others. The software segment is further segmented into data analysis software, library software, and other software.

Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, chemical, material science, medical, and other applications. The pharmaceutical segment is further classified into drug discovery and development, quality control and testing, and other pharmaceutical applications. The medical segment is further classified into medical imaging, diagnostics, and other medical applications.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institute, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, industrial, and other end users. The academic & research institute segment is further divided into universities, government organizations, and others.

Geographically, the infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe is further classified into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe (RoE). Asia Pacific is further divided into China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC).

The prominent players in the global infrared spectroscopy market include PerkinElmer (US), Bruker Corporation (US) Shimadzu Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientiific (US), Agilent Technologies (US). And the major players in the terahertz spectroscopy market include TeraView Ltd (UK), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Menlo Systems GmbH (Germany, Toptica Photonix AG (Germany).

Market Drivers of Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Testing: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy are non-invasive techniques for testing and analysis of materials, which make them ideal for applications in various industries, such as medical, pharmaceutical, and food. As the demand for non-invasive testing continues to grow, so does the need for infrared and terahertz spectroscopy.

Advancements in Spectroscopy Technologies: Recent advancements in spectroscopy technology have enabled infrared and terahertz spectroscopy to become more accessible and cost-effective. This has encouraged the wider adoption of these techniques in a variety of industries, such as pharmaceutical, food, and medical.

Increasing Applications of Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy are used in a wide range of applications, such as analyzing material properties, detecting and identifying substances, and monitoring chemical reactions. As the applications of these techniques continue to increase, so does the demand for infrared and terahertz spectroscopy.

Growing Use of Automation: The automation of various spectroscopy techniques, such as infrared and terahertz spectroscopy, has made data collection and analysis more efficient and accurate. This has led to the wider adoption of these techniques in a variety of industries.

Market Challenges of Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy:

Cost: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy are relatively expensive techniques, due to the high cost of the necessary equipment and the need for trained personnel to operate it.

Sample Preparation: Samples need to be prepared in order to be suitable for analysis by infrared and terahertz spectroscopy, which can be time-consuming and require specialized knowledge.

Low Sensitivity: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy can be limited in their sensitivity, which means that some samples may not be able to be accurately analyzed.

Limited Applications: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy are limited in their applications, as the techniques are not suitable for all types of samples.

Interference: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy can be affected by interference from other sources, such as light or electric fields, which can limit the accuracy of the data or make it difficult to detect certain samples.

Market Opportunities of Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy:

Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy are powerful tools in a variety of industrial, medical and research applications. The demand for these technologies is growing with increasing applications in the fields of materials science, biotechnology, chemical analysis and medical diagnostics.

Industrial Applications: Industries are increasingly utilizing infrared and terahertz spectroscopy to measure and analyze the properties of materials. These technologies are used to measure the physical and chemical characteristics of materials, such as thickness, surface roughness, hardness and thermal conductivity. This information is critical for quality control, product development and process optimization.

Medical Diagnostics: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy can be used to non-invasively diagnose a wide range of medical conditions. The technology can detect changes in the infrared and terahertz spectrum of tissues and organs, which can be used to detect disease and other medical conditions.

Chemical Analysis: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy can be used to analyze the chemical composition of samples. This is useful in fields such as drug discovery, forensic analysis and environmental monitoring.

Research Applications: Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy can be used to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. These technologies are used in fields such as astrophysics, cosmology and biophysics.

Overall, infrared and terahertz spectroscopy offer a wide range of applications in a variety of industries and research fields. This presents a significant opportunity for companies looking to capitalize on the growing demand for these technologies.

Leading Players in the Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market and Their Offerings:

Bruker Corporation

Bruker Corporation is a leading manufacturer of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions for the life sciences and materials research. It offers infrared & terahertz spectroscopy solutions such as Bruker T-RAY 3000 Terahertz systems, Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) systems, and dispersive IR spectrometers. The company also provides various services such as installation, maintenance, training, and technical support.

Spectra Tech, Inc.

Spectra Tech, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of infrared and terahertz spectroscopy instruments. The company offers a range of products such as Fourier transform (FT) IR spectrometers, dispersive IR spectrometers, and terahertz spectrometers. It also provides various services such as custom design, calibration, and repairs.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a leading provider of scientific instruments and solutions for the life sciences, industrial, and analytical markets. The company offers infrared & terahertz spectroscopy solutions such as FT-IR spectrometers, dispersive IR spectrometers, and terahertz spectrometers. It also provides a range of services such as installation, maintenance, technical support, and training.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a leading provider of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. The company offers infrared & terahertz spectroscopy solutions such as FT-IR spectrometers, dispersive IR spectrometers, and terahertz spectrometers. It also provides various services such as installation, maintenance, technical support, and training.

Other prominent players in the infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Anasys Instruments Corporation, B&W Tek, Inc., Horiba Ltd., JASCO Corporation, and Renishaw plc.

Future Outlook of the Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market:

The infrared spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the terahertz spectroscopy market is projected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 30 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3%. This is attributed to the growing demand for infrared & terahertz spectroscopy in the defense and security sector. The high adoption of infrared & terahertz spectroscopy in the industrial sector is expected to create a huge opportunity in the market. Furthermore, the increasing investments in research and development activities and the introduction of portable spectroscopy systems are expected to drive the market growth. The rising demand for infrared & terahertz spectroscopy in the packaging industry is also likely to contribute to the growth of the market. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of spectroscopy systems may restrict the growth of the market.

Conclusion: Looking Ahead to the Future of Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

The infrared and Terahertz spectroscopy market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sensitive and accurate analytical techniques. Additionally, the development of new and advanced technology, such as nanotechnology and artificial intelligence, is likely to further drive the demand for infrared and Terahertz spectroscopy. The increasing use of the technology in the fields of biotechnology, medical diagnostics, and food safety is also projected to create further opportunities for growth. With the development of these technologies, the future of the infrared and Terahertz spectroscopy market looks bright.

