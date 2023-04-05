CD BioGlyco Established a Comprehensive Carbohydrate-based Glycomedicine Development Platform

Shirley, NY, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in the field of glycobiology, recently established a comprehensive glycomedicine development platform focused on solving difficulties and problems faced in glycomedicine research and development.

Carbohydrates are biomolecules that help sustain all forms of life. The discovery and development of carbohydrate-based drugs, vaccines, adjuvants, and drug-delivery systems has become a topic of current interest, building on the progress made in carbohydrate chemistry by many scientists over the last century or more, who following the great seminal work of Emile Fisher.

Growing awareness of the role of glycans in biomedicine is leading more and more biological and clinical scientists into the fields of glycobiology and glycomedicine. Advances in biology and medicine depend on obtaining carbohydrate probes to address fundamental questions or developing ligands for carbohydrate-binding receptors to inspire next-generation therapeutics or diagnostics. Synthetic vaccines are increasingly being prepared against infectious diseases based on microbial carbohydrate or glycoconjugate antigens.

With the establishment of this professional carbohydrate-based glycomedicine development platform coupled with cutting-edge technologies, CD BioGlyco helps its customers with their in-depth study of drug development.

Based on the sources of carbohydrates, services at CD BioGlyco include plant-derived, animal-derived, microbial-derived, and synthetic carbohydrate-based glycomedicine development. Depending on the types of carbohydrates, services can be divided as: monosaccharide, disaccharide, trisaccharide, oligosaccharide, polysaccharide, glycoside, and glycopeptide-based glycomedicine development. As for the applications, CD BioGlyco offers the development of anticoagulant, cardiovascular, antitumor, antidiabetic, antibacterial, antiviral, and antiparasitic glycomedicines. According to the strategies, the company develops glycomedicine targeting the interaction of lectins and carbohydrates, targeting carbohydrates of specific pathogens, or targeting carbohydrate changes in diseases.

Moreover, CD BioGlyco provides high-quality, cost-effective, and hassle-free customized glycoengineering-based glycomedicine development services to support specific needs of its customers.

