JC Heating and Cooling Earns Rheem Top Contractor Dealer For 6th Consecutive Year

HODGKINS, ILLINOIS, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — JC Heating & Cooling, Inc. is honored to share its most recent achievement of earning top contractor dealer for Rheem HVAC products. The local HVAC company has earned this title for an astonishing six years running and shows no signs of it being their last. They offer complete heating and cooling solutions throughout Hodgkins and its surrounding areas to ensure comfort year-round.

By being a Rheem contractor dealer, JC Heating & Cooling, Inc. can supply customers with award-winning products, extend financing solutions, and provide extended warranties. All of these things combine to give customers the best experience when replacing or installing heating and cooling elements in their homes.

The decision to replace a worn-out AC or furnace isn’t always so cut and dry. Customers are often faced with what product is best for their home or what brand they should choose. Rheem has been an industry leader in heating and cooling for nearly a century. These are products that JC Heating & Cooling, Inc believes in, works with daily, and is proud to install in customers’ homes.

Founded in 1997, JC Heating & Cooling, Inc. was and still is a family-owned business. Owner Jaroslaw Chwierut established the company with a foundation of quality, honesty, and integrity. It was a natural fit pairing the HVAC company’s values with Rheem’s high-quality products. They are fully committed to maintaining the values in which they launched their business, along with the commitment to 5-star customer service.

There are some warning signs to look out for as a homeowner to indicate if your HVAC needs to be replaced. Uneven cooling, hot spots, no cold air when operating the AC, or skyrocketing energy bills can all signal it’s time to call an HVAC company for services. JC Heating & Cooling has mentioned, “ we recommend an inspection twice a year—once in the springtime and once in the fall to ensure your home or commercial HVAC system performs efficiently year-round.” During an inspection, their technicians can review key details, including the age of the equipment. After a certain point, generally 15 years or older, HVAC equipment falters and becomes less energy efficient. Replacing these units can give homes and businesses better control over temperatures while saving money.

Known as the #1 HVAC company in the Hodgkins area, customers can breathe easy knowing their heating and cooling needs can be met all in one place. JC Heating & Cooling, Inc. performs repairs, maintenance, installations, and emergency services. They extend excellent pricing on new ductless mini-splits, central AC, furnaces, heat pumps, and more. Their technicians fit each customer with the best unit to meet their HVAC needs and budget. Get started today by reaching out for a free consultation on AC installation, furnace replacement, etc., and to discuss financing options for top-quality Rheem products.

For questions or to request service, including HVAC installation, please call (708) 352-3131 or visit https://www.jccomfort.com/.