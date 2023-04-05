Non-fungible Token Market Growth and Research Study By 2030

Non-fungible Token Market Growth & Trends

The global non-fungible token market size is expected to reach USD 211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for digital art worldwide is one of the major factors driving the NFT (non-fungible token) market growth. Digital art is defined as the art that is displayed or created using digital technologies.

Non-fungible Token Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-fungible token market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Physical Asset and Digital Asset.

The digital asset segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for more than 72.0% share of the global revenue. The increasing use of NFTs for securing ownership of digital assets by artists worldwide is expected to drive the segment growth. Artists can earn profits from their content by keeping the ownership via NFTs and are not required to give it to other platforms for promotions. At the same time, the rise in the use of NFTs to sell digital real estate in both the physical and virtual world is also expected to drive the segment growth.

in both the physical and virtual world is also expected to drive the segment growth. The physical asset segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. NFTs are tokens that can also be used for physical assets such as a house, painting, and a vehicle. NFTs are presented on the physical items in the form of a barcode or tag, which can be encoded and traded in the place of physical items. The demand for NFTs is also growing as they enable people to claim their ownership and authenticate the identity or fraudulent transactions that occur concerning their assets.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Collectibles, Art, Gaming, Utilities, Metaverse, Sport and Others.

The collectibles segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for more than 53.0% share of the global revenue. Crypto collectibles are NFT tokens that can be minted in NFT marketplaces. The high demand for crypto collectibles can be attributed to their benefits such as independence and ease in handling assets. For instance, sports collectibles allow fans to connect with their idols directly, game collectibles enable gamers to trade and play, and collectibles for artists enable them to connect with potential customers and sell their work.

The sport segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. NFTs are gaining popularity in the sports sector worldwide as they allow athletes to promote their names and create opportunities to interact with fans by enhancing fan engagement. According to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, up to five million sports fans are expected to be gifted or purchase an NFT in 2022, creating more than USD 2 billion in transactions, nearly double of 2021.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Personal and Commercial.

The personal segment dominated the non-fungible token (NFT) market in 2022 and accounted for more than 61.0% share of the global revenue. The growing spending on digital assets worldwide is one of the major factors driving the segment growth. According to CryptoSlam, an internet publishing company, in February 2021, people spent over USD 1 billion on digital assets. The growing valuation of NFTs is one of the major factors driving investments in digital assets.

The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing use of NFTs for business purposes, such as innovating supply chain management and logistics, is expected to drive the segment growth. Logistic companies are increasingly integrating blockchain technology in their operations, creating new opportunities for the growth of the segment. For instance, in October 2021, VeChain, an enterprise-friendly blockchain project, announced a partnership with DHL, a logistics company, to issue NFTs on the VeChainThor blockchain.

Non-fungible Token Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

March 2022: LimeWire announced its partnership with Algorand, a proof-of-stake blockchain cryptocurrency protocol. Through this partnership, the former company will use Algorand as the basis of its NFT marketplace.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented. Market players are focused on strategies such as partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global non-fungible token market include,

YellowHeart, LLC.

Cloudflare, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Funko

Ozone Networks, Inc.

Takung Art Co., Ltd.

Dapper Labs, Inc.

Gemini Trust Company, LLC.

Onchain Labs, Inc.

