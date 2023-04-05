Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Share, Strategies and Forecasts 2030

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare fraud analytics market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030. The rising incidence of fraudulent activities in the healthcare sector, increasing number of patients seeking health insurance, high returns on investment, and the increasing number of pharmacy claims-related frauds are the major drivers propelling the market growth.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market based on solution type, application, delivery model, end-user, and region:

Based on the Solution Type Insights, the market is segmented into Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and Prescriptive Analytics.

The descriptive analytics segment held the largest market share of around 40.0% in 2021, owing to its high adoption due to ease of use. It utilizes current as well as historical data for the identification of trends and relationships. This helps in the identification of possible frauds in a better way. It also acts as a base for an effective application of prescriptive and predictive analytics. This further supports the segment’s growth.

The predictive analytics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the projected period. The most effective way for preventing fraud is by identifying them before the claims are paid. Owing to this, healthcare payers have started adopting predictive analytics solutions. These solutions identify the patterns that are potentially fraudulent, and then develop some rules to flag certain claims.

Based on the Delivery Model Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud-based.

The on-premise segment held the highest revenue share of more than 51% in 2021, owing to the ease of access of data being on the site, i.e., hospitals, etc. which has resulted in better management of records as well as monitoring of the data, among other things. Current systems in small organizations are practical, but when scaled up it can be difficult and cumbersome to manage data if the organization is dealing with a large dataset. This can mean large capital investment in the storage and security of data.

The cloud-based segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth of 26.2% during the forecast period, as it has been the emerging delivery mode because it provides a larger space virtually to store data for a multitude of patients. This is cost-effective and is commercially a more viable option for industries. Limitations of this segment include more security concerns regarding loss of data and less privacy.

Based on the Application Type Insights, the market is segmented into Insurance Claim Review, Pharmacy Billing Issue, Payment Integrity, Others.

The insurance claims review segment held the largest market share of over 35% in 2021, due to the rising adoption of health insurance by people, which also results in a growing number of fraudulent claims. The segment is further divided into post-payment review and prepayment review. The prepayment review segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its rising demand from healthcare providers.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Public & Government Agencies, Private Insurance Payers, Third-party Service Providers, Employers.

By end-user, public & government agencies dominated with a share of over 41.0% in 2021 in the healthcare fraud analytics market. The key factors contributing to the large share include a higher volume of patients in government hospitals, and the high vulnerability of government agencies to fraudulent activities due to the lack of technologically advanced infrastructure, especially in the developing nations.

The employers’ segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period, owing to the increasing demand for healthcare fraud analytics by employers for enabling better cost management. The private insurance payers segment is also estimated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising use of fraud analytics solutions for combating the growing monetary losses.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

December 2021: Wipro Limited acquired LeanSwift. This acquisition has expanded the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for healthcare fraud analytics is competitive. Key companies deploy strategic initiatives, such as product development and launches, sales & marketing strategies to increase product awareness, regional expansion, and partnerships to strengthen their market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global healthcare fraud analytics market include,

IBM

Optum, Inc.

Cotiviti, Inc

DXC Technology

SAS Institute, Inc.

EXL Service Holdings, Inc

Wipro Limited

Conduent, Inc

HCL Technologies Limited

OSP Labs

