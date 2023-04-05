Pet Services Market Put Forth Analysis, and Forecasts 2030

Pet Services Market Growth & Trends

The global pet services market size is expected to reach USD 50.07 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.21% from 2023 to 2030. The key factors driving the market include an increasing number of pet owners and spending on pets. As per FEDIAF’s 2020 report, 33% of or 88 million European households own a pet. This number is anticipated to increase owing to the declining human birth rate in key markets, increasing disposable income, and pet humanization.

Pet Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet services market based on pet type, service type, delivery channel, and region:

Based on the Pet Type Insights, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats, Others (Exotics, Small mammals, Birds, etc.).

The dogs segment dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of about 80%. The cats segment is estimated to grow at a lucrative rate of 10.8% over the forecast period. The key factors contributing to this growth include increasing pet ownership, expenditure on pets, pet humanization, and premiumization of pet products and services. Other factors include a rise in nuclear households, a declining birth rate in key markets, and increasing adoption of pet insurance .

. In March 2022, Pet Sitters International (PSI) reported that its members including professional pet sitters majorly offer services for dog and cat sitting. 75% of PSI’s members also offered services for small animals, while 73% offered services for birds, 70% for freshwater fish, and 59% offered services for reptiles and amphibians. The service portfolio of the majority of businesses included basic pet-care visits (about 94%), while other services included dog-walking visits, overnight visits, and pet transportation.

Based on the Service Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pet Boarding, Pet Training, Pet Grooming, Pet Transportation, Pet Walking, Others (Pet finding, Portrait & Photography, Poop Scooping, etc.)

The pet boarding segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2022. The key factor expected to propel the segment growth includes the return-to-work trend post-COVID leading pet parents to opt for pet daycare, pet sitting, and overnight boarding services. Wiggles is an Indian pet service provider offering pet boarding, dog training, pet products and essentials, grooming products, and pet food , among others. In June 2021, the startup launched a boarding facility for dogs whose owners were affected during Covid-19.

, among others. In June 2021, the startup launched a boarding facility for dogs whose owners were affected during Covid-19. The pet grooming segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for premium pet services and initiatives by key companies. Pets at Home, Inc. is a leading company in the U.K. pet care market owing to its 254 facilities providing all-in-one-place groom room salon, retail store, and first opinion vet practice. The company’s groom room salons are the largest chain of branded pet grooming salons in the country.

Based on the Delivery Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial Facilities, Mobile/ Outdoors and Others (At-home, Online, etc.)

Commercial facilities held the largest revenue share of more than 55% in 2022. The key factors responsible for this notable share include a large number of commercial facilities providing pet services, a wide variety of service portfolios, and the adoption of omnichannel sales and marketing strategies. Dogtopia Enterprises, for example, offer pet daycare, boarding, and spa services. Their facilities average between 6,000 to 8,000 square feet, while some facilities also feature outdoor space. Developed economies are witnessing the rising presence of these facilities, thereby providing a growth platform in the near future.

The others segment comprising at-home and online delivery of pet services is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of about 10% from 2023 to 2030. This is due to the increasing flow of investments, market players offering omnichannel delivery of services, and the increasing number of online marketplaces facilitating access to pet service providers.

Pet Services Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

February 2022: Wag Labs, Inc.- an online pet services marketplace merged with a blank check company formed to facilitate a merger or similar business combination – CHWAcquisition Corporation.

Wag Labs, Inc.- an online pet services marketplace merged with a blank check company formed to facilitate a merger or similar business combination – CHWAcquisition Corporation. November 2020: Walmart expanded its offerings lineup by launching Walmart Pet Care in collaboration with Rover. This enabled Rover and the pet care providers on Rover to connect to Walmart’s wide audience of pet owners.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for pet services is competitive and fragmented. Leading companies are involved in deploying strategic initiatives that include service expansion, competitive pricing strategies, sales and marketing initiatives, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pet services market include,

A Place for Rover, Inc.

Pets at Home, Inc.

Wag Labs, Inc.

Highland Canine Training, LLC

Dogtopia Enterprises

Pooch Dog SPA

American Pet Resort, LLC

Pawz and Company

AirPets International

Paradise 4 Paws LLC

