Nutritional Supplements Market Demand and Trends Analysis Report by Region, 2030

Nutritional Supplements Industry Overview

The global nutritional supplements market size is expected to reach USD 358.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness regarding health across the globe has markedly helped the market to thrive. In the wake of the pandemic, people are now more aware of the impact of an unhealthy lifestyle. The increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has resulted in the wider adoption of nutritional supplementation to augment overall wellbeing. As per the WHO, NCDs are responsible for 41 million deaths each year. During the pandemic, immunity-boosting supplements saw a massive surge in demand, even though there is a lack of evidence that this in any way prevents COVID. The overall health and well-being have become a prime focus.

The increasing demand for immunity-boosting supplements and dietary supplements has created a large market, globally. The COVID-19 pandemic in which an unprecedented number of people, of all age groups, were affected by different ailments and their effects pronounced due to COVID infection. The sales of immunity-boosting supplements and dietary supplements shot up considerably. According to the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists, the demand for dietary supplements shot up by almost 15 – 20%. Increasing demand for such supplementation products is driving the market.

Awareness regarding maintaining a healthy diet to complete nutritional requirements has been gaining a lot of momentum. Governments over the globe, especially in developing nations where malnutrition is highly prevalent, have been taking initiatives to improve the health condition of people. Nutritional supplementation has been key in improving the status of malnutrition in these nations.

Plant-based foods and superfoods are being adopted as a part of living and eating healthier. Companies in the nutritional supplement industry have been focusing on developing a new line of products and creating products that are not just tablets but are in palatable forms like gummies and soft chews with flavors that don’t taste like medicine. Innovative products like vitamin supplements from Frunutta are regular vitamins that dissolve under the tongue and are helpful for people who do not prefer chewing gummies or swallowing pills. Along with this, the formulation eliminates the use of traditional ingredients like added colors, coatings, and preservatives. These new products have the potential to capture the market, in turn helping the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the overall growth of the market. The increasing awareness among people pertaining to health and well-being, leading healthy lifestyles, and an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases have resulted in an increase in the demand for nutritional supplementation. Even though the market faced hiccups in the form of supply chain disruptions, due to global lockdowns, the demand still soared. The companies that are manufacturing nutritional supplements are increasingly collaborating with e-commerce platforms to widen their global reach and meet the growing demand. All these factors are responsible for the growth of the market.

