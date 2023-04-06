Dermatology Devices Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Dermatology Devices Industry Overview

The global Dermatology Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.30% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Dermatology devices are expected to have a high demand due to rising beauty consciousness, increasing cases of skin diseases, and the growing influence of social media. The incidence of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions, is continuously rising across the globe owing to irregular lifestyles and food habits. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer arising due to overexposure to the sun. Dermatology diagnostic devices help in the early diagnosis of melanoma.

The high prevalence of this skin condition is anticipated to contribute to market growth. For instance, in 2019, nearly 7,800 Canadians were estimated to be diagnosed with melanoma and nearly 1,300 Canadians were estimated to die due to melanoma. Obesity has become one of the major health concerns as well, for both the male and female populations. Hence, fat removal procedures are being highly adopted. Liposuction is considered an effective obesity treatment. A rise in disposable income levels is also another factor driving the product demand. In addition, technological advancements in laser treatments are increasing the application scope of these devices, thus boosting the demand by physicians and patients alike.

Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Devices and Treatment Devices.

The treatment devices segment held the largest market share of about 79% in 2021 and is also expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The low market share for diagnostic devices can be attributed to lower awareness levels about various novel instruments. However, the rising prevalence of skin cancer is anticipated to drive segment growth in the future. Among the treatment devices, laser products held the largest share in 2021 and will also record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the wide usage of laser products. Dermatoscopes dominated the diagnostic devices segment in 2021 due to the availability of advanced technologies.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Devices and Treatment Devices.

The hair removal treatment application segment held the largest market share of more than 15% in 2021, and will also register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Others.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share of more than 54% in 2021 owing to the wide adoption of advanced dermatology equipment in hospital settings. The availability of various treatment options in such facilities increases the number of visits for skin disease diagnosis and treatments, which, in turn, supports the segment growth.

The clinics end-user segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Dermatology clinics are cosmetic and medical facilities that focus on the diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions. In dermatology clinics, both surgical and nonsurgical services are offered by certified plastic surgeons.

Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key companies are concentrating on strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and geographical expansions.

Some prominent players in the global Dermatology Devices market include

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc.

Lumenis, Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd.

Photomedex, Inc.

