Defibrillator Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Defibrillator Industry Overview

The global Defibrillator Market size is expected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. The key drivers for this market include supportive regulatory policies, rising incidences of sudden cardiac arrests, product developments, and rising awareness regarding cardiac conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, gave rise to several challenges such as dampened demand for ICDs, logistical bottlenecks, postponed elective surgeries across the globe, and reduced sales growth.

The demand for ICDs plunged during 2020 as governments in many key markets implemented movement restrictions and hospitals deferred elective procedures. The sales recovered gradually as movement restrictions were eased and elective procedure volume went up. For instance, Abbott reported a decline in demand and sales of its cardiovascular and neuromodulation portfolio in 2020. Abbott attributed the sales decrease to reduced procedure volumes resulting from the pandemic.

The rising demand to develop solutions to improve sudden cardiac arrests response and the need to improve patient outcomes is expected to drive innovation in implantable as well as external defibrillators product segments. Innovation in the implantable defibrillators segments is driven by product advancements in subcutaneous and transvenous devices to increase device safety and efficacy. Integration of digital technologies such as analytics and tracking software is expected to drive the development in the external defibrillators segments. Other emerging technological trends include developments in personal AEDs for use in home settings, improvements in tracking technology for AEDs, the use of drones to deliver devices to care sites, and the use of IoT.

Major market players are focused on launching technologically advanced products and collaborations to enhance their presence. For instance, in July 2020, Zoll Medical Corporation launched a new remote view technology feature on its X Series monitor/defibrillator. This enhanced the existing product portfolio. In 2020, the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) launched a project in collaboration with Everdrone and Schiller to understand and explore the possibilities of using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for emergency medical deliveries. The AEDs used were provided by Schiller, thus strengthening the company’s market presence.

Defibrillator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global defibrillators market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) and External Defibrillators (ED).

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2021. The key factors driving this segment include the growing adoption of these devices due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the high geriatric population in key markets, and growing product improvements by major companies.

The external defibrillators segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 9.3% over the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements and initiatives promoting access to AEDs in public places.

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, Pre Hospital, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market and Home Healthcare.

Hospitals held the largest revenue share of over 80.0% in 2021. This is owing to the higher number of cardiac patients received in hospitals and surgeries performed in hospital settings.

The public access market segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 9.6% over the forecast period due to the rising initiatives to increase the availability of public access AEDs, train personnel, and improve response to sudden cardiac arrest events.

Defibrillator Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market has been characterized by intense competition. Market players incorporate various strategic initiatives to increase their market share. These include product development, regional expansion, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global Defibrillator market include

Alma Lasers GmbH

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Progetti Srl

Schiller AG

MS Westfalia GmbH

AMI Italia

AXION Ltd.

Bexen Cardio

Asahi Kasei Corporation

CU Medical Systems

METsis Medikal

Mediana Co. Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Progetti SRL – Medical Equipment Solutions

BPL Medical Technologies

Metrax GmbH – PRIMEDIC

Element Science Inc.

Avive Solutions Inc.

Jeevtronics Pvt. Ltd.

HeartHero Inc.

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Ltd.

