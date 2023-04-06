Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Industry Overview

The global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements, increasing awareness regarding the safety of the devices, and the growing geriatric population. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a dual impact on the market. In March 2020, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) published a proposal to reduce, postpone, or cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases grew quickly in the U.S., which is expected to hamper growth.

Moreover, according to a research study published in Elsevier journal (International Hemorrhagic Stroke Association; Jan 2021), up to 36% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients might exhibit neurological symptoms, and there were several cases related to ischemic & hemorrhagic infarction. In addition, another recent research study published in Neurology Online Journal in June 2021 proposed that the COVID-19 virus might be responsible for patients acquiring novel neurological diseases. Owing to the growth of new diseases, there is a higher risk of in-hospital mortality and a low discharge rate. These characteristics are expected to result in lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing number & affordability of neurosurgeries and the growing emphasis on patient safety in surgeries. Hospitals are adopting Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) in a wide spectrum of surgeries, as it reduces the number of revision surgeries and results in fewer postoperative complications & cases of permanent impairment.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market based on type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Insourced and Outsourced.

The insourced type led the market and accounted for more than 55.19% share of the global revenue in 2021. This can be attributed to an increase in the frequency of procedures and the requirement that vital statistics be monitored during each procedure.

The outsourced segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of over 6.0% in 2021. Because of features like cost-effectiveness and availability of dedicated service providers, hospitals and healthcare centers choose to outsource their IONM needs.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Companies that sell intraoperative neuromonitoring devices are stepping up their efforts to get their products approved so that manufacturers can start mass production. In addition, the market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and innovations to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market include

Natus Medical Incorporated

Accurate Monitoring

NeuroMonitoring Technologies

Biotronic NeuroNetwork, LLC

Medtronic

NuVasive Inc.

SpecialtyCare

Sentient Medical Systems

