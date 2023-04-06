Tattoo Removal Devices Market Top Companies Financial Performance Analysis Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Tattoo Removal Devices Industry Overview

The global tattoo removal devices market size was estimated at USD 128.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing adoption of laser treatments for aesthetic procedures and high demand for tattoo removal are the major market drivers. Growing demand for non-invasive procedures for aesthetics is also fueling the market growth. The market saw a significant setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic resulted in a reduction of various aesthetic procedures as they were not medical necessities, leading to the closure of medical aesthetic centers and dermatology clinics. However, after the second quarter of 2020, aesthetic procedures like tattoo removal started resuming and this might boost the market growth.

The high prevalence of ‘tattoo regret’ among millennials is expected to propel the demand for tattoo removal devices. For instance, according to an article published by B&T MAGAZINE, nearly 28.6% of females and around 29.7% of males wish to remove their tattoos while more than 35.0% of the population in the age group of 18-21 who have been inked, regret their tattoos. The U.S. Laser Devices Segment held the highest CAGR of 9.6% in 2021. A wide range of techniques, such as laser therapy, pulsed light therapy, dermabrasion, plastic surgery, and chemical peels, are used for tattoo removal. The majority of these techniques are effective, safe, and non-invasive.

Thus, an increase in popularity of these techniques coupled with growing demand for non-invasive procedures is expected to boost the tattoo removal market in the forecast period. Most U.S. companies refrain from hiring candidates with a tattoo, especially in the areas such as below the wrist, above the collar, and face. For instance, as per a study conducted by Pew Research Center, nearly 76% of the study participants believed that visible tattoos reduce the hiring chances of a candidate during an interview, while, around 42% of the participants believe that visible tattoos are inappropriate at the workplace. Thus, such social issues related to tattoos are anticipated to increase the demand for tattoo removal.

The advent of COVID-19 led to the closure of many aesthetic facilities as they are close contact services and the risk of transmission was high leading to the faster spread of the virus. However, many aesthetic clinics like MedSpas and dermatology centers witnessed a gradual increase in the second quarter of 2020 and the professionals witnessed high demand for aesthetic services. Many dermatologists believe that the pandemic may act as a springboard for aesthetic treatments like tattoo removal which is going to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Tattoo Removal Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tattoo removal devices market on the basis of device, end-use, and region:

Tattoo Removal Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Laser Devices

RF Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dermatology Clinics

Medical spa & beauty centers

Tattoo Removal Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

August 2020: Lumenis Ltd announced the launch of its latest innovation, the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology. This is a non-invasive RF body treatment platform and is available in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global tattoo removal devices market include:

Lutronic Corporation

Hologic (Cynosure, Inc.)

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Syneron candela

Astanza, EL.En. S.p.A

Cutera Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

