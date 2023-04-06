Activewear Market Analysis of Industry Size and Economic Growth 2028

Activewear Market Growth & Trends

The global activewear market size is expected to reach USD 451.10 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. The rise in the popularity of contemporary apparel in the gym and for everyday activities is propelling the worldwide industry forward. Consumers are increasingly adopting sports and fitness activities into their daily routines owing to their increased health awareness and desire to keep themselves healthy. Market dynamics have lately evolved as a consequence of greater involvement, resulting in higher demand for activewear clothes and sports gear.

Activewear Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global activewear market on the basis of end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Men, Women and Kids.

The women segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the rising inclination of women towards trendy and fashionable activewear clothing. Numerous benefits associated with activewear, including breathability, rapid drying, static resistance, heat resistance, and chemical resistance, are driving the worldwide market for women’s activewear. In addition, rising consumers’ health consciousness and female customers’ excitement for sports and fitness are driving the demand for women’s activewear.

The men segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of sports like basketball, cricket, and soccer. Furthermore, the increased engagement of male consumers in athletic activities supports activewear sales, which has a favorable influence on the market growth. Moreover, the high expenditure of the men population on activewear and sports clothing across the globe is projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The kids segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Consumer spending is chiefly accountable for the growth of this segment. Moreover, the growing organized retail sector in developing countries and fast fashion increase the product demand and fuel the market growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and In-store.

The in-store segment captured the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. The world’s largest producer of active shoes and apparel sells its products through a variety of retail outlets. There are many items and brands to select from at retail establishments. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, such establishments provide help from sales representatives, which contributes to the segment growth. Additionally, key players operating in the global market are taking key initiatives in order to grow their retail sales such as customizing the shopping experience while promoting the in-store experience.

The online segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The growth of the online platform can be attributed to the growing number of cell phone and internet users and a fast-paced lifestyle. Additionally, leading players have started selling their products online during the spread of COVID-19 and have incorporated e-commercestrategies in order to stay competitive in the market. Furthermore, online portals’ quick exchange and refund alternatives are adding to the segment growth.

Activewear Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Businesses employ mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships to develop advanced and trendy activewear and gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global activewear market include,

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

The Columbia Sportswear Company

VF Corporation

PVH Corp.

ASICS Corporation

Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

