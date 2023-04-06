Children’s Suits & Ensembles Market Global Key Player, Demand, and Forecasts To 2028

Children’s Suits & Ensembles Market Growth & Trends

The global children’s suits & ensembles market size was estimated to reach USD 4,918.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be attributed to the strong growth scenario in the Asia Pacific market, mainly due to the population growth coupled with rising per capita expenditure. However, the market growth of the children’s suits & ensembles market is hindered by the import and market access barriers, mostly due to stringent government trade laws and political opportunism.

Children’s Suits & Ensembles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global children’s suits & ensembles market based on the fiber, distribution channel, end user, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, Others.

Market analysis based on fiber segment illustrated, that the market revenue share was substantially contributed by the polyester fiber segment. Polyester occupied the global market revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2021. Polyester is a synthetic fiber , derived from petroleum industry and is a serious environmental pollutant. It is a polymer containing ester as a functional group and is durable, water-resistant, wear and tear tolerant, and versatile, making it popular fabric in the apparel industry. However, polyester segment growth is expected to be restrained by few drawbacks. Lack of breathability, lack of moisture absorption, high flammability, and environmental pollution are some of the drawbacks of polyester.

Cellulosic fiber is biodegradable and includes fiber made from plant and plant-parts, such as, wood pulp, leaves, etc. The examples of cellulosic fibers are linen, rayon, viscose, modal, etc. The rising demand for sustainability and green technology drives the demand for cellulosic fibers in the market during the forecast timeline.

drives the demand for cellulosic fibers in the market during the forecast timeline. Cotton segment is also expected to witness promising growth throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 3.2%. Increasing consumer preference for cotton clothes due to its excellent characteristics are expected to fuel the demand during the forecast period. Characteristics include soft fiber on skin, pleasing touch, breathability, and environmentally friendly. Such characteristics are highly suitable for kid’s wear, which is expected to positively affect the demand and drive the segmental growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline segment dominated the global market revenue share, contributing around 80.0% in 2021. Offline distribution channel includes superstores, specialty stores, departmental stores, wholesalers, etc. The offline distribution channel is the primary choice of the consumers, especially amid older demographics, which contributes majorly to the higher market share of the segment.

Online segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2028. Online segment is expected to witness promising growth development due to the expansion of online retail giant and emergence of new online retailers and company-owned websites. Increasing participation of younger generation and shift in the consumer profile is expected to drive the growth of the online channel.

Based on the End User Insights, the market is segmented into Girls and Boys.

Global children’s suits & ensembles market was dominated by boy’s segment and contributed market revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. Formal gathering and party, wedding, festivals, etc. at such occasions boys require to dress up in formal clothes, especially suits and ensembles. Higher population and greater demand from the end user segment accounts for elevated market share contribution.

End user girl’s segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2028. Shift in the girl’s preference and fashion decision have created positive demand in the suits and ensembles market. Additionally, improving ratio of child birth for female babies around the world is also facilitating the segmental growth during the forecast period. Moreover, manufacturers are innovating and launching creative products in the suits and ensembles for girls, which propel the market segment growth.

Children’s Suits & Ensembles Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, development and launch to drive the brand sales by creating safe and comfortable apparel. Manufacturers are actively focusing and investing in the use of poly-blended fabric, biodegradable cellulosic fabric, and optimization of the production process.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global children’s suits & ensembles market include,

Zara SA

Marks & Spencer Plc.

Hugo Boss

Calvin Klein

NEXT

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Moss Bros Group Plc.

Punto Fa, S.L.

