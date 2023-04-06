Household Cleaners Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2028

Household Cleaners Market Growth & Trends

The global household cleaners market size is expected to reach USD 47.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing awareness about hygiene among consumers is propelling the demand for household cleaners. The rising rate of urbanization and change in lifestyles due to growing disposable income is associated with enhanced sanitation standards, and this factor is anticipated to positively impact the market for household cleaners.

Household Cleaners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global household cleaners market on the basis of ingredients, product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Ingredients Insights, the market is segmented into Natural and Chemical.

The chemical ingredients segment contributed to the highest share of over 86% of the global market revenue in 2021. Chemicals are widely used in household cleaning products, including surfactants, solvents, bleaches, etc. Chemical cleaning products have witnessed a significant increase in demand in recent years. Customers are increasingly relying on chemical-based household cleansers to disinfect areas around the home as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, the natural ingredients segment is poised to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment is expected to advance at 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to its increasing demand. The rising importance and awareness among consumers regarding sustainable and eco-friendly cleaning products is expected to drive the growth of the natural-based ingredients segment in the coming years.

Furthermore, these solutions are made with natural substances such as vinegar, natural salt, essential oils, and baking soda, which prevent hazardous chemicals from mixing in the open environment. Additionally, these products are believed to be skin-friendly, which has led to an increase in their usage in a range of application areas.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Surface Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Others.

The surface cleaner product segment contributed to the dominant share of over 55% in the global household cleaners market revenue in 2021, due to its increasing demand. Surface cleaners are mostly used to remove stains, dust, clutters, and bad smell from the surface. The availability of a variety of specialized surface cleaners used for surfaces such as wood, tiles, etc. are also expected to drive the growth of surface cleaner segment during the forecast period. The growing risk of bacterial illnesses and infections that spread due to polluted floors and surfaces has spurred the global demand for surface cleaners. Manufacturers are working on new product releases, technical breakthroughs, and expansion of their manufacturing capacities, in order to meet the considerable increase in customer demand for surface cleansers.

The toilet bowl cleaner product segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment and is expected to witness significant gains during the forecast period. The segment is growing at 5.4% from 2022 to 2028, owing to the increasing demand for the cleanliness of toilets in homes across the globe. The segment has grown in response to the rising public awareness about sanitary hygiene.

The glass cleaner segment captured a significant market share in 2021, mainly owing to the rise in the use of glass as a material in furnished and semi-furnished homes. The increasing utilization of glass cleaners in commercial and household applications, where glass plays a premium role in furniture and decoration, as well as rapid modernization, is driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline distribution channel segment contributed to the highest share of over 83% in the global market revenue in 2021. The offline segment includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retail stores, etc. The rising organized retail sector in emerging economies such as Malaysia, India, and China is anticipated to boost the demand for household cleaning products in the coming years. Thus, all these factors are likely to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The online segment is expected to register the highest growth during the projection period, owing to the medium’s growing usage and popularity. An increase in the sales of household cleaning products, mainly through e-commerce portals and the company’s own website, is likely to boost the growth of the online distribution channel in the coming years.

Household Cleaners Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

February 2020: Procter & Gamble (P&G) launched the Microban 24 Hour, an antibacterial cleaning product for home sanitizing purposes.

August 2018: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc launched a germ-busting kitchen product named 'Lizol Kitchen', in the campaign with Vikas Khanna, a notable Indian chef.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are focusing on extensive R&D and are also launching new sustainable and eco-friendly products to meet the increasing demand. Furthermore, they are investing in the innovative production of natural-based household cleaners, along with expansion in the market. Additionally, they are undertaking major business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, celebrity endorsements, and expansion of distribution channels.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global household cleaners market include,

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Pril)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Finish)

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Kao Corporation

The Clorox Company

