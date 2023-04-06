News & Magazines App Market Demand, Reviews and Precise Outlook to 2028

News & Magazines App Market Growth & Trends

The global news & magazines app market size is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is owing to the growing investment from Google LLC to provide wider coverage of trending news. Rapidly growing demand for financial news content from the consumer of Asia Pacific is refueling the market growth.

News & Magazines App Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global news & magazines app market based on Marketplace, and region.

Based on the Market Place Insights, the market is segmented into Google Play Store, Apple iOS Store and Others.

Google play store segment contributed to the highest share of around 55% of the global market revenue in 2021. Headlines tab with an unfiltered view of top news articles, customizable user interface, open ecosystem, and daily brief updates for news & magazines apps are accelerating the market growth. Android platform is providing the auto-connected regional news & magazines tools to cover the news of local languages. A larger number of news & magazines apps available in the play store will raise their popularity in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, the increasing Android smartphone penetration is expected to accelerate market growth.

penetration is expected to accelerate market growth. Apple iOS Store segment of the news & magazines app market is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 12.6% from 2022 to 2028. This can be credited to the increasing demand for in-short news content from the consumers of the U.S. and U.K. Additional security concerns and easy search tool features are refueling the market growth. In-depth editorial coverage and automatic updates for markets data portfolio tracking tools are reflecting the significant market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for Apple smartphones and other devices is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Another segment is anticipated to register significant market growth during the forecast timeline. The best graphical user interface and lower cost with the simple folding feature are the prime factors of the Bada operating system. The rising demand for open-source mobile operating systems among the consumers of China is propelling the market growth. The processor management tool of the Bada operating system will contribute to enhancing the market growth.

News & Magazines App Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies’ main focus is to provide access to photo galleries, videos, and audios for news & magazines app. The prime key players are providing custom alert settings for news & magazines apps with elegant outlooks. Many companies are providing across-and-down navigation swipes to improve the accessibility of mobile apps.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global news & magazines app market include,

GeekyAnts

Robosoft Technologies

Somo

WillowTree

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Feedly

Inkl

Inoreader

Flipboard

