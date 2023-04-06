Waterless Cosmetics Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2028

Waterless Cosmetics Market Growth & Trends

The global waterless cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly and sustainable beauty products, coupled with the growing global awareness about the benefits of waterless products, has projected lucrative market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for high-priced premium cosmetics products due to the rising disposable income is driving the global market.

Waterless Cosmetics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waterless cosmetics market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, and Others.

The skincare segment contributed to the largest revenue share of around 50% in the global market in 2021 and is expected to progress with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing awareness about maintaining youthful skin and good appearance is anticipated to drive the demand for anti-aging products . Waterless beauty products are used for different purposes such as soothing, tightening, brightening, and moisturizing the skin, and also help sustain skin beauty and health.

. Waterless beauty products are used for different purposes such as soothing, tightening, brightening, and moisturizing the skin, and also help sustain skin beauty and health. The haircare segment is expected to advance at the fastest growth rate of 11.2% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing popularity of waterless formulas due to the more concentrated and higher efficacy of hair care products has led to the upsurge of this segment. The harmful effect of artificial ingredients used in manufacturing cosmetic products, and the rising health concerns among consumers, have projected the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline channel contributed a share of more than 82% in the global market in 2021. Consumers are preferring the offline channel for purchasing consumer goods and beauty products, where they can physically verify product quality. In addition to this, easy access and searching for diverse products through stores is likely to enhance the segment growth during the forecast timeframe. Offline channels are expected to remain dominant due to improved distribution channel networks across the globe.

The online segment of the market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast years, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2028. The rising adoption of e-commerce platforms for the shopping of consumer goods and beauty products by consumers due to the burgeoning internet penetration rate has led to lucrative segment growth.

Several manufacturers are offering cosmetics products on their websites as well as on e-commerce platforms, thereby supporting market growth during the forecast period. The use of online shopping portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other mobile appsis getting popular among the youth. Various offers, deals, and huge discounts on cosmetic products, along with the rising number of online distributors in the cosmetic industry, are fueling the growth of this segment.

Waterless Cosmetics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

January 2021: Everist Inc. launched its high-performance beauty product in the hair care category.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

With the rapid development of waterless beauty products, the target market is estimated to witness new market entrants and product innovations. In 2020, there was the launch of Green + Bare, a new Australian brand dedicated to offering a range of water-free beauty products.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global waterless cosmetics market include,

L’Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Kao Corporation

Pinch of Colour

Taiki USA

Loli

Clensta

Ruby’s Organics

Ktein

Carter + Jane

VAPOUR BEAUTY

Allies Group Pte. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Waterless Cosmetics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.