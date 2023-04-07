Cardiac Imaging, Inc. Simplifies the PET Experience for Doctor’s Offices

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Cardiac Imaging, Inc. is pleased to announce that they have simplified the PET experience for doctor’s offices with mobile PET machines. They provide high-tech diagnostic imaging services to medical offices without an expensive investment.

Doctor’s offices often can’t invest in expensive diagnostic imaging equipment to keep in the office, requiring them to send patients elsewhere for tests. With Cardiac Imaging, Inc.’s mobile PET units, medical offices can request the mobile unit at their office to complete diagnostic imaging for patients on a given day to reduce operating costs and provide patients with faster care. Instead of requiring patients to visit another location and then return to discuss the results with the doctor, they can receive their imaging services on-site with same-day results.

Cardiac Imaging, Inc. understands the value of providing on-site diagnostic services for patients. They built high-tech mobile PET machines they can take to any location. Each mobile unit is staffed by experienced staff who capture and transmit images to the doctor for faster results. Patients can get a better level of service when visiting their doctor’s office.

Anyone interested in learning about the mobile PET experience can find out more by visiting the Cardiac Imaging, Inc. website or calling 1-800-998-2035.

About Cardiac Imaging, Inc.: Cardiac Imaging, Inc. offers PET diagnostic imaging options, including mobile units and fixed PET solutions. They work with medical offices of all types to help them provide better service for patients to guarantee faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment. They aim to provide convenient, affordable PET imaging for patients in many locations.

Company: Cardiac Imaging, Inc.

Address: Two Transam Plaza Drive, Ste. 420

City: Oakbrook Terrace

State: IL

Zip code: 60181

Telephone number: 1-800-998-2035

Email address: sales@cardiacscan.org