OGIC Encourages Citizens to learn about growing grapes in Oklahoma

Jones, OK, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Winemakers initially created the Oklahoma Grape Industry Council (OGIC) to improve the grape and wine industry in Oklahoma. The organization supports those who produce Oklahoma wines and work in vineyards, including professionals and hobbyists. This support includes education about vineyard health.

OGIC works closely with the OSU Extension to provide valuable information to members and others interested in growing grapes in Oklahoma. They recently supported the 2023 Grape Management Course, which is ongoing through harvest in September. Along with promoting courses and events, OGIC provides helpful resources for grape growers and creators of Oklahoma wines.

About OGIC: In 2011, a group of winemakers began the Oklahoma Grape Industry Council. They worked to create relationships and educate members of the state government. Hobbyists, viticulturists, and vintners alike are welcome to join OGIC.

Please visit the website for more information about Oklahoma wines, growing grapes in Oklahoma, or how to become part of OGIC.

Company: Oklahoma Grape Industry Council

Address: P.O. Box 153

City: Jones

State: OK

Zip Code: 73049

Founded: 2011, in Oklahoma

Mission: We are dedicated to creating a community of hobbyists, viticulturists, and vintners. We provide support to everyone in the wine and grape industry in Oklahoma.

