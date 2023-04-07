Breaking Boundaries: Binmile Wins NASSCOM SME Inspire Award 2023 for Exceptional Tech Adoption

Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading digital product engineering company, has been awarded the prestigious NASSCOM SME Inspire Award in the Tech Adoption category. NASSCOM is a premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India. With 300+ nominations filed for the year 2023, NASSCOM recognized Binmile as the winner of the tech adoption category.

The award was presented by Shri. B.B Swain, Secretary of the Ministry for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, in the NASSCOM SME Confluence 2023. The event highlighted the importance of recognizing technology companies that have thrived despite the 2020 business disruption. Binmile, a rapidly growing technology player, was honored for its resilient journey since its establishment in 2017. The company has shown exceptional growth over the past three years and currently employs over 300 people, providing services to 15+ industries across the globe.

Nasscom SME Inspire Awards is a unique initiative of the NASSCOM SME Council that recognizes the most innovative and impactful small and medium enterprises. Their mission is to acknowledge the companies that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in adopting and implementing digital technologies to achieve business growth and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the receipt of this coveted recognition by NASSCOM, Mr. Avanish Kamboj, CEO and Founder of Binmile said, “We are extremely proud and honored to receive this recognition from NASSCOM. This award underscores our dedication to leveraging the latest technologies and our commitment to providing our customers with innovative solutions. We remain laser-focused on our goal of empowering businesses to build premium-grade applications and continue delivering exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Binmile impressed the judges with their innovative approach to tech adoption. They demonstrated how they had successfully integrated digital tools and technologies to enhance collaboration, communication, and knowledge-sharing among employees. The judges were particularly impressed with Binmile’s ability to create a culture of innovation within their organization, which has enabled them to stay ahead of the curve and deliver cutting-edge solutions to their clients.

About Nasscom

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) SME Council is a leading industry body that represents India’s small and medium-sized IT companies. The Council’s mission is to support and promote the growth of small and medium enterprises in the technology services, products, and platforms, as well as the Business Process Management (BPM) segment. The NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards are a part of this initiative and aim to recognize the most innovative and impactful SMEs in India. The awards are classified based on the size of the enterprise, the nature of the industry, and its achievements in terms of growth leadership, innovation, and business impact. This year’s edition of the awards felicitated the accomplishments of micro, small, and medium enterprises through 25 distinct categories, including six special categories that recognize enterprises demonstrating exceptional human resource practices, customer experience, technology adoption, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and governance, and leadership during the pandemic-driven lockdowns.

About Binmile

Binmile is a software engineering company that has helped businesses across the globe expand their digital success and develop successful software solutions. As an ISO-certified company, it has been recognized as the 13th fastest-growing company in India by Deloitte in 2022. The company delivers custom market-leading solutions for 200+ global Independent Software vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs from the High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing businesses.

Binmile offers expert solutions in Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, Legacy System Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps covering varied Industries.

As a ServiceNow partner specializing in Enterprise Service Management Advisory and Consultancy, Binmile has built strong advising capabilities, evaluation frameworks, and solutions to help enterprises modernize, digitize, and automate their services.