Grinteq Recognized as a Top Salesforce Consultant for 2023 by Forcetalks 

Dublin, Ireland, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Grinteq, a leading provider of Salesforce consulting services, has been recognized for its exceptional expertise in Salesforce technologies by Forcetalks. Grinteq has been added to the prestigious List of Top Salesforce Consultants 2023, a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, customized solutions that drive business growth.

Grinteq has a proven track record of helping organizations across industries leverage the power of Salesforce to optimize their operations, streamline workflows, and enhance customer engagement.

Take a look at how their expertise in Salesforce enabled Grinteq to deliver innovative, customized solutions that empower brands to improve their operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive business growth:

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a top Salesforce consultant for 2023 by Forcetalks,” said the CEO of Grinteq Sergei Lakishik. “This recognition is valuable to our Salesforce development team and their commitment to delivering customized solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their business goals and thrive in the digital era.”

About Grinteq

Since 2016 Grinteq’s team has worked with leading B2B and B2C commerce brands across Europe and the US, building and optimizing web stores and addressing the technical needs of their clients.

Gaining a wide expertise within the ecommerce segment, Grinteq provides implementation, support, maintenance, and integration services for the stores running on the top-industry platforms like Adobe Commerce (Magento), Shopify Plus, BigCommerce and others.

Being a certified Salesforce partner, Grinteq delivers a range of services for Salesforce and Salesforce Commerce Cloud solutions. Its skillset also includes expertise in Java, Python, PHP, JavaScript, C/C++, C#, Objective C, Swift, Typescript, Kotlin, Ruby, and other languages. For more information about Grinteq and its Salesforce consulting services, visit their site.