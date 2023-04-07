HDTV Supply Announces Partnership with BirdDog to Expand AV Solutions with Innovative NDI Technology

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality audio-visual equipment and solutions, has announced a new partnership with BirdDog, a pioneer in the world of NDI-based video production technology. This strategic partnership will enable HDTV Supply to offer their customers access to BirdDog’s innovative solutions and industry-leading expertise, further enhancing their position as a premier provider of AV equipment and services.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and BirdDog brings together two innovative companies that share a commitment to providing customers with high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. With BirdDog’s extensive range of products and solutions, including NDI encoders, decoders, and converters, HDTV Supply is now able to offer its customers a wider range of options to meet their specific needs.

BirdDog has revolutionized the world of video production with its innovative use of NDI technology. This powerful, low-latency protocol enables high-quality video and audio to be transferred over standard Ethernet networks, making it easier and more affordable than ever before to create high-quality video content.

HDTV Supply has a long-standing reputation for delivering top-quality products and services to its customers. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, the company has established itself as a trusted source for AV solutions, with a particular emphasis on HDMI products and accessories.

Through this partnership, HDTV Supply will be able to offer its customers access to BirdDog’s advanced solutions, including their range of NDI encoders, decoders, and converters. These products are designed to help customers achieve the best possible video production quality, whether they are producing live events, creating video content, or collaborating remotely.

One of the key benefits of the partnership is the ability to provide customers with comprehensive solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. Whether customers are looking for a simple video production setup or a complex, fully-integrated AV system, HDTV Supply and BirdDog will work together to provide a solution that meets their requirements.

“We are excited to partner with BirdDog,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply’s. “Their innovative use of NDI technology has revolutionized the world of video production, and we believe that by working together, we can provide our customers with the best possible solutions to meet their AV needs.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and BirdDog is expected to have a significant impact on the AV industry, as customers look for innovative solutions that can help them to create high-quality video content more efficiently and affordably. With their combined expertise and commitment to quality, HDTV Supply and BirdDog are well-positioned to lead the way in this area.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with HDTV Supply,” said a Spokesperson for BirdDog’s. “Their extensive experience in the AV industry, coupled with their commitment to providing customers with high-quality solutions, makes them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to working together to deliver innovative and cost-effective video production solutions to customers around the world.”

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/birddog-video-and-audio-products.html

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com