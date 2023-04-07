NADIA Global’s HR Courses Set to Boost UAE Talent Acquisition and Corporate Best Practices Amid Robust Economic Scenario

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — NADIA Global, a leading provider of recruitment and training solutions, is set to play a pivotal role in boosting talent acquisition and corporate best practices in the UAE. Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession in the western world, the UAE and GCC markets have remained resilient and have seen a surge in talent acquisition activities. This has resulted in an increased focus on the HR function to attract and retain and upskill the best talent.

NADIA is an advocate of globalisation, and its recruitment services are tailored to identify talent within the nation and across the globe, ensuring that businesses in the GCC region have access to the best and brightest professionals. With large turnkey projects, such as the Dubai Creek Tower in the UAE and The Mukaab in KSA, underway, the demand for skilled professionals is at an all-time high, and NADIA’s recruitment services are well-equipped to meet this demand.

NADIA Global recognises the significance of HR function in the corporate domain and offers comprehensive HR courses to equip professionals with the necessary skills to succeed in today’s dynamic corporate landscape. The courses offered are designed to cater to the specific needs of businesses and professionals, covering a wide range of topics, including leadership and management, soft skills, technical skills, and many more.

Moreover, they offer training solutions to boost skill enhancement activities in the corporate sector. Their training solutions are designed to cover a wide range of topics, ensuring that businesses and professionals have access to the skills they need to stay competitive in the market.

NADIA Global is committed to supporting the region’s talent acquisition needs and corporate best practices. Their recruitment and training solutions are aimed at meeting the demands of businesses and professionals, equipping them with the necessary skills to succeed in the ever-evolving corporate landscape.

As the UAE and GCC markets continue to grow amidst large investments and new projects, the recruitment and training solutions at NADIA are well poised to support the region’s talent acquisition needs and foster corporate best practices. For more information on recruitment and training solutions, please visit the website at www.nadiaglobal.com. You can also write to contact@nadiaglobal.com or call 800 2566 for all your queries.

About the Company:

NADIA Global has been the leading consulting firm for recruitment and training in the GCC since 1983. They help businesses recruit the best talent and custom-train employees to enable progression within organisations. They also provide training that is individualised for career professionals and job seekers who intend career advancement or permanent employment in the GCC.

Contact Details:

Toll-Free Number: 800 2566

Email ID:contact@nadiaglobal.com