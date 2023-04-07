NexTech Week TOKYO 2023 Brings Together Tech Titans and Disruptors

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Japan’s leading trade show for advanced technology, NexTech Week TOKYO, is set to take place in May 10 to 12, at the Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, with over 300 exhibitors from around the world showcasing the latest in technology, including AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and digital human resource development, the most exciting exhibition in the industry yet.

Local and international visitors across various industries such as manufacturing, social infrastructure, retail, logistics, medical, finance, and government, are welcome to attend in this three-day event, where they can have uninterrupted access to network with professionals, attend keynote speeches and panel discussions from prominent industry leaders, experience product demos, and get advice from live technical consultations.

In line with the exhibition’s focus on bringing together cutting-edge technologies under one roof, the conference programme will include topics that will dig deep into relevant issues like ChatGPT and the use of AI to increase productivity. There will be sessions led by respected figures from Google Cloud Japan, NEC, AWS, DeepL SE, Sony AI, and more, to discuss the effects of NFTs and DAOs in business and society, the latest trends and issues in the Web3 industry, how quantum computing contributes to SDGs, digital literacy, and the metaverse.

Four concurrently held shows under NexTech Week, namely AI EXPO TOKYO, BLOCKCHAIN EXPO TOKYO, QUANTUM COMPUTING EXPO TOKYO, and DX HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT EXPO, will feature hundreds of companies showcasing the latest innovations and services in machine learning, image recognition, NLP, big data, Web3 service, NFT service/marketplace, hardware for quantum computing, and many more.

Organised by RX Japan, the exhibition is expected to bring in over 25,000 visitors worldwide. To register, visit the official website of NexTech Week TOKYO and learn more about the conference programme. Several booths for exhibiting are still available and exhibitors can likewise access additional information on the website.

Anyone can have the opportunity to network with the industry and learn the latest trends and case studies from key individuals at NexTech Week TOKYO.