TTS moved its headquarters to Miami, Florida

Miami, USA, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — It is with great excitement that TTS Travel Technology & Solutions announces it is moving its headquarters from Lisbon to Miami. Taking this step is part of TTS’s growth strategy, to provide the best service to their clients and help travel agencies grow.

“We are extremely excited to announce that we will be moving our headquarters to Miami,” commented TTS CEO Rui Figueiredo. Taking this important step supports our company’s expansion plans, enabling us to better serve our clients worldwide, especially in the Americas, and continue to provide innovative travel technology.

The new headquarters of TTS will be located in the heart of downtown Miami, close to key business locations. TTS will have the space it needs to expand its operations and continue growing. Despite the move, TTS will maintain its offices in Lisbon and operate a research center in the beautiful Azores, Portugal.

Rui Figueiredo

CEO @ TTS.com

TTS is a leading global player in developing innovative solutions for travel agents and the travel industry. Operating in over 90 countries, managed through 3 offices – Miami, Lisbon, and the Azores Islands – TTS develops technology solutions for travel agents, consolidation/hosting agencies, and corporations, counting over 9000 customers. TTS is also a Travelport Partner, belonging to the Travelport Developer Network.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Inês Amaral

E-mail: ines.amaral@tts.com