HDTV Supply Announces Strategic Partnership With Bluefin, Leading Innovators In The AV Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audiovisual equipment and solutions, is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with Bluefin International Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality video wall solutions. The partnership will allow HDTV Supply to offer its customers access to Bluefin’s industry-leading video wall technology, which will enhance HDTV Supply’s position as a top provider of AV solutions.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Bluefin will provide customers with access to a comprehensive range of video wall solutions, including high-quality displays and advanced software that enable seamless video wall integration. Bluefin has established itself as a leading innovator in the video wall market, with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the specific needs of customers.

With HDTV Supply’s extensive experience in the AV industry, combined with Bluefin’s expertise in video wall technology, customers can expect to benefit from customized video wall solutions that meet the specific requirements of their projects. The partnership will enable customers to create visually stunning displays in a variety of settings, from corporate boardrooms to broadcast studios.

“We are excited to partner with Bluefin and offer our customers access to their high-quality video wall solutions,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Bluefin’s reputation for delivering cutting-edge video wall technology aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with the best solutions in the industry.”

The partnership will also provide customers with a high level of support and expertise from both HDTV Supply’s experienced AV professionals and Bluefin’s reputation for providing top-quality support and training. Customers can expect to receive comprehensive training on the installation and use of their video wall solutions, as well as ongoing support for any issues that may arise.

“We are thrilled to partner with HDTV Supply and bring our innovative video wall technology to their customers,” said a Spokesperson for Bluefin International. “Together, we are committed to providing customers with customized solutions that meet their specific needs, and providing them with the support and expertise they need to succeed.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Bluefin is expected to have a significant impact on the AV industry, as customers look for innovative solutions that can help them to create visually stunning displays in a variety of settings. Bluefin’s products have been used in a variety of applications, from retail spaces to control rooms, and are trusted by industry professionals for their quality and reliability.

In conclusion, the partnership between HDTV Supply and Bluefin represents a significant step forward for the AV industry. Customers can expect to receive top-quality video wall solutions that are tailored to their specific needs, backed by the support and expertise of two leading companies in the AV industry. HDTV Supply and Bluefin are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help customers to create visually stunning displays in a variety of settings, and look forward to working together to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/bluefin-video-and-audio-products.html/

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com