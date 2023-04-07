The Green Corner’s Line of Tropical Plant Varieties

Everyone wants their home to transform into tropical heaven, and if you are one of them, get premium varieties of tropical plants ranging from Dracaena fragrans to caladium bicolour. Wondering what makes The Green Corner an excellent online nursery? Here you go!

Singapore, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Would you love to inculcate the magic and hues of a tropical landscape in your home with some indoor plants? If yes, plants like Monstera deliciosa and Caladium bicolour can be excellent options. Monstera deliciosa, also known as the “Swiss cheese plant,” is a statement-making indoor plant with large, glossy leaves with distinctive splits and holes. This plant is perfect for adding a tropical touch to any room. The Green Corner offers several sizes of Monstera deliciosa plants, from small tabletop versions to large floor plants.

You can also get Dracaena fragrans, also known as the “corn plant,” which is a popular indoor plant that can grow up to six feet tall. It is an easy-to-care-for plant that requires low to medium light and moderate watering. The Green Corner offers several varieties of dracaena fragrans, including the compact “Lemon Lime” and the striking “Massangeana.” The Angel Wings plant from The Green Corner has heart-shaped leaves in striking shades of white green and pink. Whether you need something to jazz up your indoor garden or you need something for your porch or outdoor space, The Green Corner can be a one-stop shopping destination.

For more information, visit their website, or contact the experts at The Green Corner.

About the Company

The Green Corner is a hub of pots, planters, garden accessories and plants for everyone who loves to have nature’s charm in their home. Whether you are willing to spend a considerable amount or you are on a budget, The Green Shop can be your one-stop shopping destination for getting plants.

Contact Info

Website: https://thegreencorner.com.sg

Tel. Phone: +65 6763 7000

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3634

Email: thegreencorner@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998