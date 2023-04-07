Trusted Plant Nursery in Singapore- The Green Corner

The Green Corner is an online plant nursery that offers a wide range of plants, including popular options like the monstera plant, alocasia, and Begonia Maculata. With a focus on providing high-quality and healthy plants, The Green Corner has quickly become a go-to destination for plant enthusiasts.

Singapore, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — One of the most sought-after plants at The Green Corner is the monstera plant. Known for its striking leaves, this plant adds a tropical touch to any space. The Green Corner carefully selects each monstera plant to ensure that it is healthy and thriving before sending it to its new home. Another popular plant at The Green Corner is Syngonium. With its unique and vibrant pink foliage, this plant is a great way to add a pop of colour to any room. The Green Corner takes great care in ensuring that each Syngonium pink is healthy and ready to thrive in its new environment.

For those looking for a plant with a bit of personality, the begonia Maculata is an exquisite choice. With its distinctive spotted leaves, this plant can catch the eye of anyone who enters the room. The Green Corner selects only the healthiest begonias to ensure each plant is ready to flourish in its new home. A spokesperson from The Green Corner says: “The Green Corner’s focus on quality is what makes it the best among leading plant nurseries.” In addition to their plants, you can also go for The Green Corner’s Silly Soil Premium Aroid Mix ideal for Anthurium, Monstera, Philodendron and more. Need more details? Visit their website now!

About the Company

The Green Corner is a hub of pots, planters, garden accessories and plants for everyone who loves to have nature’s charm in their home. Whether you are willing to spend a considerable amount or you are on a budget, The Green Shop can be your one-stop shopping destination for getting plants.

Contact Info

Website: https://thegreencorner.com.sg

Tel. Phone: +65 6763 7000

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3634

Email: thegreencorner@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998