CHETU HONORED ON THE 2023 CRN TECH ELITE 250 LIST

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored the company on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features solution providers across North America that have achieved the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today’s IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, solution providers strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

Entering its 23rd year of operation, Chetu’s channel partner program has expanded its partner technology knowledge and AI development capabilities. Partnered with industry leaders such as such as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle, Chetu is in a prime position to service its clients with the latest in software development, integration, and implementation services.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for gaining recognition on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “We invest considerably in our developer’s capabilities and certifications from leading technology providers, and this is proof of our team’s incredible efforts paying off. We look forward to continuing to help our clients leverage the very best in software solutions and drive further innovation with our channel partners.

“CRN Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drives innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled, one-stop-shop software delivery model that spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace www.thechannelcompany.com.

