The career path of Lorenzo Vangelisti, manager and CEO of Valeur Group

London, UK, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Manager and investor Lorenzo Vangelisti worked for several years in Credit Suisse, then in 2010 he founded his own financial company Valeur Group. Today he serves as CEO and has a team of professionals that deals with the investment process for the Group’s clients.

Lorenzo Vangelisti: the path that led to Valeur Group

Born in Mendrisio in 1977, Lorenzo Vangelisti started his career in the Private Banking Division of Credit Suisse as an Assistant Relationship Manager. The achievement of his first professional goals didn’t stop him from further specializing in the field by earning more certifications. He obtained the Swiss Certified Banking Specialist Certificate from Centro di Studi Bancari in Vezia in 2001, while in 2004 he got the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Certificate. During his tenure at Credit Suisse, he took on roles of increasing responsibility. First, he was appointed Specialist in Structured Products and Derivatives, later he was named Vice President in the Private Banking Network. He moved to London in 2007 to serve as Director in the Fixed Income and Equity Derivatives Division, becoming responsible for institutional clients in Italy, Switzerland and Monaco. In 2010, three years after moving to London, he founded his own independent firm specialized in asset management, advisory, trading, research and real estate services: Valeur Group. Since then, he has guided the Group’s growth as Partner and CEO. The idea behind the organization was to create an independent group that could represent a safe and solid financial harbor for clients while also generating returns. Lorenzo Vangelisti is also a strong advocate for social causes. He established Valeur Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports humanitarian initiatives, cultural projects, sport associations and animals’ welfare.

Valeur Group: an insight into the company established by Lorenzo Vangelisti

The firm established by Lorenzo Vangelisti offers a great variety of services which are provided by four different companies connected to the Group: Valeur Capital Ltd, Valeur SA, Valeur Securities SA and Valeur Concept SA. Valeur Capital Ltd is based in London and constitutes the heart of the Group’s Asset Management and structured investment product services. The company manages Luxembourg-based funds (mainly SIF and UCITS) and carries out research and market analysis to make the best fund strategies along with other entities of the Group. Based in Lugano, Valeur SA is an asset manager of foreign collective investment schemes pursuant to the Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes. This is where markets and investment strategies research are carried out. The other company based in Lugano is Valeur Concept. Here a team of experts with a profound understanding of the Swiss and Italian real estate markets is in charge of real estate investment solutions and architectural services. Valeur Securities is located in Pfäffikon and it operates as the trading desk providing an efficient investment platform with wide access to the market.