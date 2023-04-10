Fitness App Market Key Companies are Adidas, Appster, FitnessKeeper, Fitbit, and WillowTree, Inc.

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Fitness App Industry Overview

The global fitness app market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2023 to 2030. The spreading COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide lockdowns followed by social distancing norms, thereby aiding the transition from traditional studios and gyms to virtual fitness. It, in turn, has led to increased downloads and subscriptions of fitness apps. As per a report published by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), it has been stated that fitness apps were ranked at number 13 in accordance with the 2019 fitness trends.

Tough competition has been witnessed between brick-and-mortar gyms against in-app fitness. Information technology has transformed the way the fitness industry works. According to an article published by World Economic Forum in September 2020, it is stated that downloads of fitness and health apps increased globally by 46.0% due to the growing trend of online fitness training, which is driving the market globally. The growing awareness regarding fitness and mental well-being is also driving the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Fitness App market

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in awareness concerning health and hygiene. As per a World Economic Forum article published in September 2020, the Daily Active Users (DAUs) of fitness apps have increased by 24.0% in quarter 2 over quarter 1 in 2020. Moreover, the expanding network of fitness studios and gyms through online platforms is further aiding the adoption of these apps. Owing to this, several consumers are significantly investing in in-home fitness equipment, thus boosting revenue growth. For instance, revenue generated by Peloton, a U.S.-based exercise equipment company, has been estimated to double in 2020.

These apps are utilizing machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to offer personalized fitness plans to their customers. They also offer personalized diet charts, no equipment workout routines, track footsteps, monitor diet, and also provide personalized health and fitness coaches. Such offerings and advantages over brick and mortars are expected to increase the growth potential of the market. For instance, MyFitnessPal offers personalized diet and activity tracking to its users, generating a revenue of USD 6.7 million in June 2020. In addition, wearable technology has remained the leading fitness trend for 2019. Health and fitness apps show the highest retention rates across all categories with 96.0% of users using only one of these apps.

Another major factor aiding the market growth is the increasing penetration of smartphones worldwide. As per the Mobile Economy Survey 2018, smartphone penetration is projected to increase from 57.0% in 2017 to 77.0% by 2025. In addition, as per the Mobile Economy 2018 survey, unique mobile subscribers are anticipated to reach 5.9 billion by 2025. Moreover, the growing adoption of wearable devices including Fitbit and Apple Watch will further aid the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports.

Fitness Platforms For Disabled Market – The global fitness platforms for disabled market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Women’s Health App Market – The global women’s health app market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Fitness App Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fitness app market on the basis of type, platform, device, and region:

Fitness App Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Fitness App Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Android

iOS

Others

Fitness App Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Fitness App Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

June 2020: HealthifyMe, a health and nutrition app, launched HealthifyMe Studio to provide live and interactive workouts.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global fitness app market include:

Adidas

Appster

FitnessKeeper

Fitbit, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Noom

Nike

Under Armour, Inc.

WillowTree, Inc.

Polar Electro

Kayla Itsines

Google

Fooducate

ASICS America Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Fitness App Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.