Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Industry Overview

The global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Market size is expected to reach USD 395.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2023 to 2030. The rising investments in R&D, increasing demand for generics, and the growing aging population with various chronic diseases are responsible for market growth. However, the advent of COVID-19 led to a temporary shutdown of research and manufacturing activities of ancillary goods used for manufacturing drugs, which had impacted the supply chain and is likely to have a negative impact on the market growth.

Outsourcing allows pharmaceutical companies to focus on their core competencies such as sales and marketing rather than manufacturing and research. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. However, the pharmaceutical companies practicing in-house manufacturing are increasing their investments with respect to production capabilities. This may limit the potential growth of contract manufacturing services to traditional customers, thereby hampering industrial growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided new opportunities for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services. Because of this pandemic, the contract service sector has switched its focus toward manufacturing and research of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. For instance, in October 2020, CDMO Recipharm formed an agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate—ARCT-021. Currently, it is in the phase 1/2 clinical trial. Similarly, in March 2022, the biotechnology company GeoVax partnered with a CRO CATO SMS to support GeoVAX in the Phase 2 trials of the COVID-19 Vaccine candidate GEO-CM04S1.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services market based on service and region:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Manufacturing and Research.

The manufacturing segment held the largest revenue share of over 66.2% in 2022. This segment is further segmented into API/bulk drugs manufacturing, advanced drug delivery formulations, packaging, and finished dose formulations. API dominated the market in 2021 as a consequence of the rising demand for High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI).

(HPAPI). Finished dose formulations are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Among these, solid formulations accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the higher outsourcing done for the powdered formulations.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Market players are focusing on agreements, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and other strategies to strengthen their market position.

Some prominent players in the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services market include

Catalent

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

AbbVie

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Patheon

Grifols International, S.A.

Dalton Pharma Services

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH

Lonza AG

