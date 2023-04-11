Insulin Delivery Devices Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 11, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Insulin Delivery Devices Industry Overview

The global Insulin Delivery Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. Obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy food habits, primarily in the young population, lead to the occurrence of diabetes. In addition, the growing diabetic geriatric population is another factor supporting the growth of this vertical. According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, around 901 million individuals were aged 60 or over in 2015 and this number is projected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030. Thus, the enlarging elderly population is expected to boost the demand for insulin delivery devices.

Technological innovations and advancements are an ongoing trend in this vertical. The high demand for advanced insulin delivery devices is supporting the adoption of recently launched innovative pen devices and portable pumps, which is estimated to boost the market growth. Also, favorable reimbursement policies for these devices, mainly in developed countries like the U.S. and Germany, are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the study period. However, stringent regulatory requirements regulating the approval of insulin delivery devices and the high cost of insulin analogs in diabetes care management are major factors restraining the growth of this industry.

The market’s prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as acquisition, funding, and product development to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in October 2021, Eli Lilly partnered with Cipla, to market its Insulin products (Humalog and Trulicity) in India. Additionally, In June 2021, the company acquired Protomer Technologies, to strengthen its market presence. Further, Novo Nordisk, joined hands with Biocorp to develop a Bluetooth-enabled smart add-on device for their pen insulin injector.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global insulin delivery devices market based on product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Insulin syringes, Insulin pens, Insulin pumps and Insulin injectors.

The insulin pens segment held the largest revenue share of 36.5% in 2021 owing to its advantages over other products. Factors such as its high adoption rate, user-friendly design, and rising popularity among consumers contributed to the largest revenue share of this segment.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Homecare and Others.

The home care segment dominated the insulin delivery devices market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.9% in 2021. It is anticipated that the home care segment will maintain its position in the market for insulin delivery devices during the forecast period.

The advanced devices, including pumps, pens, and injectors, are small in size, highly portable, and can be used anywhere at any time. Thus, greater access to these devices and their higher user-friendliness has made insulin users opt for self-care diabetes management options.

Insulin Delivery Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for insulin delivery devices is ruled by three major players, namely, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi. These leaders are constantly adopting developmental strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, marketing agreements, and new product launches to strengthen their portfolios.

Some prominent players in the global Insulin Delivery Devices market include

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

Wockhardt Ltd.

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

