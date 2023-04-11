Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 11, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Industry Overview

The global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension, drug development and technological advancements, product approvals, and initiatives by key companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the market. The pandemic created uncertain market conditions and lead to dampened growth. Other impacts of the pandemic include operational challenges, supply chain bottlenecks, challenges in conducting clinical trials, among others. Market players also reported a reduction in new patient starts and new patient prescriptions during 2020.

For instance, the sales of Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Orenitram were affected by the reduction in new patient starts, during the second quarter of 2020. However, the new patient starts gradually recovered to pre-pandemic numbers during the second half of 2020. Market players responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying various initiatives. These included maintaining a strong financial position, maintaining ample supply of products, deploying measures to facilitate uninterrupted distribution to patients, and R&D activities among others. Overall sales of PAH drugs, however, were largely unaffected by the pandemic as market players ensured ample supply during the pandemic.

Supportive product approvals by regulatory agencies such as an extended indication of use, first generics approval, approval of drug delivery devices, etc. are estimated to fuel the market growth in the near future. In March 2021, United Therapeutics’ Tyvaso received FDA clearance for use in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. In February 2021, the company launched- the Remunity Pump in the U.S.- a new subcutaneous delivery system for its key treprostinil product Remodulin.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug class, type, route of administration, and region:

Based on the Drug Class Insights, the market is segmented into Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs and SGC Stimulators.

The prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 47.0% in 2021. The key factors contributing to the large share include a high demand and growing indications.

The SGC simulators segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 5%. sGC stimulators can ensure maximum activation of sGC by potentiating NO-sGC signaling. Riociguat (Adempas from Bayer) is the only drug approved for PAH in this category. Adempas sales grew by over 50% in 2020 compared to 2019 indicating a high demand.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Branded and Generics.

The branded segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 88.2% in 2021, while the generics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% in the coming years. The factors contributing to the growth include the expiry of key patents, the rising launch of generics, growing consumption in developing markets, and initiatives by major companies.

Based on the Route of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Oral, Intravenous/ subcutaneous and Inhalational.

The oral segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021. This is attributable to the growing availability of oral formulations for pulmonary arterial hypertension and patient preference for the oral route of administration.

The intravenous/ subcutaneous segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of over 5.0% over the forecast period due to increasing indications and approvals by regulatory agencies and advances in drug delivery systems to increase patient compliance.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile

In terms of branded or patented drugs, a few companies hold a notable share of the market for pulmonary arterial hypertension. These include United Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Viatris, Bayer, and more. However, with the rising number of patent expiries, many pharmaceutical companies are entering the PAH market by launching generic versions of pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs. This is estimated to increase the competition in the coming years. Gilead Sciences, Inc. for instance, reported a decline in Letairis sales in 2020 and 2021, because of continued competition from generics, after the product lost exclusivity in 2019.

