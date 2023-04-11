U.S. Terrazzo Market Worth $13.47 Billion By 2030 | CAGR: 5.6%

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 11, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Terrazzo Industry Overview

The U.S. terrazzo market is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Increasing demand for residential and commercial construction sectors on account of its high-performance characteristics such impact resistance, high durability, and negligible bacteria growth are expected to drive the market growth.

Terrazzo is considered to be inexpensive in the long term owing to its extremely low maintenance costs. However, its installation costs are higher than that of coatings, tiles, and polished concrete surfaces. Development of new generation flooring systems, software development to design customer-centric designs, and fully automatic concrete tile making to enhance the aesthetic appearance are some of the significant developments in the industry.

U.S. Terrazzo Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. terrazzo market based on product and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cement and Epoxy

The epoxy segment led the market and accounted for more than 66% share of the total revenue in 2021. Epoxy terrazzo flooring systems are more durable and sustainable than cement terrazzo floors due to advancements in technology and the introduction of polymers.

systems are more durable and sustainable than cement terrazzo floors due to advancements in technology and the introduction of polymers. Cement terrazzo contains a cement matrix and includes a variety of terrazzo systems, including rustic, sand cushion, bonded, monolithic, and polyacrylate systems.

Bonded terrazzo is anticipated to gain importance in areas where customers require a glossy effect similar to marbles. The reusability and recyclability of the product are anticipated to fuel its demand shortly.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Educational Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Institutional Buildings, Transport Infrastructures, and Other Applications

The educational buildings segment led the market and accounted for over 48.5% share of the total revenue in 2021. An increase in the number of universities, educational institutions, schools, and auditoriums in the U.S. is projected to be a key factor in the growing penetration of terrazzo in educational buildings in the country.

The construction of retail outlets for automobiles, fashion brands, lifestyle brands, etc. has contributed to the growth of the market.

A surge in construction and renovation activities, along with increased retrofitting of institutional buildings in the U.S., is expected to contribute to a rise in demand for terrazzo flooring products over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Players operating in the market compete largely based on product quality, customer service, and product pricing. However, product quality is considered the fundamental competing element by market players. Customer service is seen to be the most influential aspect for the players to sustain the competition. To meet the growing demand for terrazzo, prominent companies in the U.S. are working on creating a robust distribution network.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Terrazzo market include:

Terrazzo USA

Master Terrazzo Technologies Inc.

Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo, Inc.

The Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.

Krez Group, Inc.

Terrazzo and Marble Supply

Klein & Co Terrazzo

Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc.

American Terrazzo

RBC Industries, Inc.

F & M Tile & Terrazzo Co., Inc.

Angelozzi Terrazzo

Key Resin Company

EnviroGLAS Products, Inc.

