Finprov Kozhikode branch inauguration

Kozhikode, India, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — We are pleased to announce the opening of Finprov’s new branch in Kozhikode, which was inaugurated on March 30th, 2023. The institute offers a range of accounting courses to aspiring professionals in Kozhikode and the surrounding regions.

The inauguration ceremony of Finprov’s new branch in Kozhikode was a grand success, with Senior Executives of Finprov, local dignitaries, and education community members in attendance. The ceremony began with a traditional lamp-lighting ritual, symbolizing knowledge and wisdom, followed by a ribbon cutting by Dr Beena Philip, the esteemed Mayor of Kozhikode. The event was a testament to Finprov’s unwavering dedication to education and skills development in the region. We are delighted to extend our reach and impact in this critical field.

Finprov’s new branch in Kozhikode is proud to offer a comprehensive range of courses designed to include PGDIFA (PG Diploma in Indian and Foreign Accounting), PGBAT (PG Diploma in Business Accounting and Taxation), CBAT (Certification in Business Accounting and Taxation), CMA USA, SAP FICO, SAP MM, GST, Tally, UAE VAT, Advanced Excel, Income Tax, and more. Our institute is staffed by a team of experienced and highly qualified accounting professionals dedicated to providing students with the highest quality education and support. With our state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence, we are confident that our students will receive the best teaching and training to help them achieve their career goals.

We understand the importance of practical-oriented training, and our courses are planned to provide learners with the practical skills they need to succeed in their careers. By enrolling in our classes, graduates can access better career opportunities, while professionals can upskill their knowledge in the industry. Our 100% placement assistance also ensures learners access the best career opportunities after completing their studies.

We are excited to be part of our student’s journey to success and contribute to the growth of a skilled workforce in Kozhikode and the surrounding areas. Our team of experienced accounting professionals is dedicated to providing all students with the best possible education and support. We look forward to helping them achieve their career aspirations. Our institute is dedicated to providing the highest quality accounting education that prepares students for success in the competitive job market. Finprov’s Kozhikode branch is poised to lead the region’s accounting education by prioritizing innovation and excellence.

Our team of expert faculty members and modern infrastructure are designed to provide students with a learning experience that is second to none. We offer a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of accounting topics, and our practical-oriented training approach ensures that learners are well-prepared to meet the demands of the industry. We are confident that our students will acquire the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the accounting industry and beyond. As we expand our reach in the region, we are excited to contribute to developing a skilled and knowledgeable workforce in Kozhikode and the surrounding areas.

If you’re interested in learning more about the accounting courses offered at Finprov’s new branch in Kozhikode, we invite you to visit our website or stop by our institute in person. Our team is always happy to answer any questions and provide the information you need to make an informed decision about your education.