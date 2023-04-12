HDTV Supply Announces Strategic Partnership with Blackmagic Design, Leading Innovators in the AV Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio-visual equipment and solutions, has announced a new partnership with Blackmagic Design, a world-renowned manufacturer of professional video equipment. This strategic partnership will allow HDTV Supply to offer its customers access to Blackmagic Design’s industry-leading products and expertise, further enhancing its position as a top provider of AV solutions. Here are some of the key points about the partnership:

HDTV Supply will be able to offer its customers access to Blackmagic Design’s range of high-quality products, including their award-winning cameras, video switchers, and post-production software.

The partnership will allow HDTV Supply to provide its customers with a comprehensive range of AV solutions, tailored to their specific needs.

HDTV Supply and Blackmagic Design will work together to provide advanced solutions that are designed to meet the specific requirements of customers’ projects.

The partnership will provide customers with a high level of support and expertise from both HDTV Supply’s experienced AV professionals and Blackmagic Design’s reputation for providing top-quality support and training.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Blackmagic Design is expected to have a significant impact on the AV industry, as customers look for innovative solutions that can help them to create high-quality video content more efficiently and affordably.

With their combined expertise and commitment to quality, HDTV Supply and Blackmagic Design are well-positioned to lead the way in creating new levels of innovation and excellence in the AV industry.

The partnership will enable HDTV Supply to provide its customers with a one-stop-shop for all their audio-visual needs, from sourcing equipment to installation and support.

Blackmagic Design’s products have been used on some of the biggest movie and TV productions in the world, and are trusted by industry professionals for their quality and reliability.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Blackmagic Design is set to create a new level of innovation and excellence in the AV industry, with customers benefiting from access to cutting-edge video production equipment and software combined with HDTV Supply’s experience and expertise in the field.

In conclusion, the partnership between HDTV Supply and Blackmagic Design represents a significant step forward for the AV industry, as customers can expect to receive top-quality AV solutions that meet their specific requirements. With access to Blackmagic Design’s industry-leading products and HDTV Supply’s experience and expertise, customers can expect to benefit from innovative solutions that help them to create high-quality video content more efficiently and affordably.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com