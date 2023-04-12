Dripgym Introduces Revolutionary Weight-Loss Program with Semaglutide for Long-Term, Sustainable Results

Long Island, Queens, NY, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Dripgym, the leading weight loss center, announces the introduction of a groundbreaking weight loss program that utilizes the FDA-approved medication, Semaglutide, to help clients achieve their weight loss goals.

Semaglutide is an injectable medication that has been proven to be highly effective in clinical trials, leading to an average weight loss of 15-20% of body weight in patients who use it. The medication works by suppressing appetite and increasing feelings of fullness, leading to reduced food intake and, ultimately, weight loss.

At Dripgym, the medication will be used as part of a comprehensive weight loss program that includes personalized nutrition and exercise plans tailored to each client’s individual needs and goals. The program is designed to promote healthy and sustainable weight loss, focusing on long-term success.

We are thrilled to offer our clients this innovative weight loss solution. “Semaglutide has been shown to be highly effective in helping individuals achieve their weight loss goals, and we are excited to incorporate it into our program to help our clients achieve long-lasting success.

Dripgym’s weight loss program with Semaglutide is available immediately. Individuals interested in learning more about the program or scheduling a consultation can visit the Dripgym website at https://dripgym.com/semaglutide/ or contact Dripgym directly.

About the Company

Drip Gym has had the honor of serving clients in achieving standard fitness and health levels since 2016. Our clinic is one of the most advanced Intravenous Vitamins centers in New York City. We endorse advanced treatments and products that have been proven to be safe and effective. The person galvanizing and spearheading our IV Therapy is the honorable Dr. Pervez Qureshi. He is a specialist in Intravenous Therapy management and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

