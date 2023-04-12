Tibet has officially opened its doors to international tourists.

Lhasa, China, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — The latest policy for the long-awaited Tibetan tourism industry has arrived.

On March 14, 2023, the Chinese government announced that it would resume issuing all types of visas to foreigners from March 15.

On March 31, 2023, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that from that day on, travel agencies and online travel enterprises nationwide would resume inbound group tours and “air ticket+ hotel” services for foreigners with immediate effect.

These two official news means that Tibetan tourism, which has been interrupted for three years, has finally restarted, which is exciting news for both travelers and travel professionals. As a travel agency established in Lhasa 18 years ago and recommended by Lonely Planet, Great tibet tour has also returned to the right track. We not only have classic Tibet tour products but also recently launched cross-country tours from Tibet to Nepal and Bhutan. The next few months are the best time to visit Tibet. Let’s customize your Tibet travel plan!