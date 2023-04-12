Lhasa, Nepal, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — From April 1, 2023, tourists are prohibited solo trekking in Nepal. People who want to trek in remote areas must hire a guide licensed by the Nepal government or join a tour group.

According to CNN, the Nepal Tourism Bureau stated in the announcement that after discussions with trekking, expedition-related personnel and trade unions, it has been decided to ban solo trekking from April 1, 2023 to prevent trekkers from getting lost and causing health problems or natural disasters.

That means if tourists want to trek alone in Nepal, they can choose a travel agency to join a tour group. Great Tibet Tour is one of the best travel agencies for tourists. Based in Lhasa, Tibet, Great Tibet Tour is one of the biggest private international travel agencies licensed by the Tibet Tourism Bureau, years of experience taught Great Tibet Tour how important it is for travelers to have a trusted resource they can rely on for their trip. Great Tibet Tour is recommended by Lonely Planet as one of the best-reputed travel agencies. Ever since 2005, we’ve designed and operated tours in Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan from standard city tours to adventurous trekking tours.

Spring and autumn are the peak seasons for trekking in Nepal. Yet, spring is the most beautiful time for trekking. Every year from mid-March to mid-May, rape flowers bloom all over the hillside, and the beautiful wild cherry blossoms are also in full bloom in Annapurna. Trekking in Nepal is like walking in a sea of ​​flowers, which is so beautiful! It’s the best time to trek now! Welcome to contact Great Tibet Tour. Let’s design an unforgettable and great trip for you.