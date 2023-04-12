Carriage Greens Country Club Offers a Premier Golf Experience

Darien, Illinois, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Carriage Greens Country Club is pleased to announce that they offer a premier golfing experience in the Chicago area. The golf course is ideal for individual golfers, group outings, golf leagues, and more.

Carriage Greens Country Club features everything golfers need to enjoy their experience. The country club is designed with full cart paths, expanded tee and green areas, and beautiful terrain and landscape enhancements for the most enjoyable golf outings. They are open 365 days a year, allowing golf in all seasons. Golfers are invited to book a tee time or an event through the country club’s website for the ultimate experience.

Carriage Greens Country Club recently introduced Virtual Links to give golfers access to more than 100 world-class golf courses worldwide through the new golf simulators. These simulators are powered by E6 Golf and Flightscope to give golfers a premier experience in an indoor environment. The Links Lounge provides full-service food and beverage service.

Anyone interested in learning about the golf experience can find out more by visiting the Carriage Greens Country Club website or calling 1-630-985-3400.

About Carriage Greens Country Club: Carriage Greens Country Club is a full-service golf course providing an exceptional golf experience with their world-class golf course and Virtual Links golf simulators. They also offer a venue to rent for weddings and other events. The Sandtrap Grill is the perfect place to grab food and drinks before or after a day on the course.

Company: Carriage Greens Country Club

Address: 8700 Carriage Greens Drive

City: Darien

State: IL

Zip code: 60561

Telephone number: 1-630-985-3400