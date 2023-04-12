Clarendale Six Corners Offers Senior Living in an Urban Environment

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Clarendale Six Corners is pleased to announce that they offer senior living in an urban environment to ensure seniors enjoy an exciting lifestyle in their later years. The senior living apartment complex offers well-equipped, beautiful apartments that provide privacy with access to area amenities for a better quality of life.

Clarendale Six Corners offers a five-star ambiance with boutique-style services and amenities that ensure seniors get the best value for their money. The senior living complex has included many value-added components to ensure seniors can live their best lives without overspending. Each senior resident or couple will live in a comfortable, spacious apartment with access to all the community amenities, including a fitness center, salon, pub, and bistro, all located in the building. With a convenient downtown Chicago location, seniors can easily reach other parts of the city for entertainment, shopping, and more.

Clarendale Six Corners aims to provide seniors with a safe, comfortable living environment. The affordable apartments offer the ideal solution for individuals interested in maintaining independence with access to all the necessary amenities nearby. Assisted living and memory care are also available to those who need them.

Anyone interested in learning about the senior living options in an urban environment can find out more by visiting the Clarendale Six Corners website or calling 1-872-250-1300.

