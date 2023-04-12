WeCare tlc now accepting partnerships with Huntsville employers to deliver cost-effective primary care

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Local employers and their employees now have a new opportunity for cost-effective primary care. WeCare tlc, a leader in the implementation and management of onsite, near-site and collaborative primary care health centers around the country, is accepting partnerships for its new collaborative health center in Huntsville.

WeCare tlc will manage the Health & Wellness Center of Huntsville, the second of its kind in the city, and will provide business partners with quality, advanced primary care for their employees while reducing their overall healthcare costs. The center is slated to open this summer.

“We’ve been proud to be a part of the Huntsville community for several years and we’re excited to offer even more comprehensive healthcare services to employers and their employees in the community,” said Raegan Le Douaron, President and CEO of WeCare tlc. “We are committed to providing our partners and their employees with personalized, in-person visits with trustworthy, compassionate care.”

With more than 3,500 employees headquartered in Huntsville, Dynetics will be the clinic’s anchor tenant. The clinic will feature a 5,017-square-foot facility at the Bridge Street Town Centre at 365 The Bridge Street, Suite 106, with a capacity for 10 exam rooms.

Qualified and trusted professionals at the Health & Wellness Center of Huntsville will provide physicals and well-care consultations, acute and urgent care, chronic disease management, lab work services, an onsite prescription drug dispensary and much more.

Employers interested in making cost-effective primary care accessible to their employees by joining WeCare tlc’s health center can learn more at https://wecaretlc.com/.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States by disrupting the care delivery model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing, and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced healthcare costs by 20 percent, and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla., and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.