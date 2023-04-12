Allied College Chandigarh Holds a Convocation and Annual Day

Chandigarh, India, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Allied College of Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Management celebrated its convocation and annual day at its Mohali campus. On this occasion Mr.Vivek Atrey Retired IAS officer & motivational speaker was the chief guest and Mr.Sitesh Srivastav Principal IHM Chandigarh was the Guest of Honor. Director of Allied College Ms.Sunali Jasrotia, Principal Mr.Pankaj Jasrotia, Senior Operational Manager of MacDonalds Mr.Baljeet Dogra, HR Manager of Taj, Chandigarh Ms.Jeetika Nanra and other eminent personalities from Hotel Industry were also present to grace the occasion.

The function started with Lamp Lightening and Saraswati Vandana. Passed out students were awarded with the degrees and certificates. Students were awarded with Mementoes and certificates for their academic achievements for the academic session 2022-23. Various performances were presented by the students like Nati, western dance, songs and bhangra. Mr.Vivek Atrey in his closing speech emphasized upon importance of setting a goal and how to achieve it.

Principal of Allied Mr.Pankaj Jasrotia extended words of thanks to the Guests and appreciated the efforts of Allied team.

