IEMLabs is offering Cutting-Edge Ethical Hacking Course in Kolkata for Cybersecurity students

Kolkata, India, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — IEMLabs, a leading provider of cybersecurity training and services, has announced the launch of a cutting-edge ethical hacking course in Kolkata for cybersecurity students. The course, titled “Ethical Hacking with Python”, will teach students how to use Python programming language to perform various hacking techniques and tools.

The course is designed for students who have a basic knowledge of Python and want to learn how to apply it to ethical hacking scenarios. The course will cover topics such as network scanning, web scraping, password cracking, web application hacking, wireless hacking, malware analysis, and more. The course will also provide students with hands-on labs and projects to practice their skills and test their knowledge.

The course will be delivered by experienced and certified instructors from IEMLabs, who have extensive industry experience and expertise in ethical hacking and cybersecurity. The course will also prepare students for the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) exam, an internationally recognized certification that validates the skills and knowledge of ethical hackers.

The course will be offered in both online and offline modes, with flexible timings and affordable fees. The online mode will allow students to access the course from anywhere and anytime, while the offline mode will provide students with classroom sessions and face-to-face interaction with the instructors. The course duration will be 60 hours, with 40 hours of live classes and 20 hours of self-paced learning.

IEMLabs is a reputed organization that offers various courses and certifications in cybersecurity, digital forensics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, web development, and more. IEMLabs also provides cybersecurity services and solutions to various clients across different sectors and industries. IEMLabs aims to create a skilled workforce in the field of cybersecurity and empower students to pursue their career goals in this domain.

About IEMLabs

IEMLabs was established in 2016 with the intention of providing cyber security for the online environment and making it impenetrable to hackers. Together with providing education, it also provides VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing) services to assist various enterprises in protecting their infrastructure from different sorts of cyberattacks. Both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 have been awarded to the company.

