Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Industry Overview

The global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market size is anticipated to reach USD 980.95 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.94% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of diabetes, and the rising prevalence of obesity are the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, industry players are developing new advanced technologies to provide better compliance and integration with IT devices, which is contributing to the market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020 has positively impacted the artificial pancreas device systems market, growth owing to the need for diabetes management in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, COVID-19 recovered diabetes patients have developed resistance to insulin, and the traditional injections fail to provide proper management. Artificial pancreas device systems (APDS) can replace the need for frequent sugar level checks and control blood glucose levels. These factors are anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Moreover, regulatory bodies such as FDA are continuously approving new and innovative products, thus increasing the reach of the companies in various markets. For instance, in June 2017, Medtronic launched its latest artificial pancreas system in the U.S. market. This device is capable of automatically delivering insulin to patients when they need it. Similarly, in May 2019, Beta Bionics, Inc. & Zealand Pharma initiated an in-home trial of the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, a dual-hormone pump system intended to automatically deliver dasiglucagon and insulin.

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global artificial pancreas device systems market based on device type and region:

Based on the Device Type Insights, the market is segmented into Threshold Suspend Device Systems, Control-to-Range (CTR) Systems and Control-to-Target (CTT) Systems.

Threshold suspended device system segment led the artificial pancreas device systems market and accounted for more than 74.72% share of the global revenue in 2021. This device automatically takes action when the patient is unable to respond to threshold suspend alarm and stops insulin delivery when the value of sensor glucose reaches a low threshold.

when the value of sensor glucose reaches a low threshold. The Control-to-Target (CTT) systems segment is expected to witness exponential growth throughout the forecast period. The CTT systems are fully automated and require no intervention on the patient’s part for the administration of insulin or for the monitoring of glucose levels.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Public and Private.

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key market players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the launch of new technologically advanced products and services to strengthen their foothold in the market. They are significantly investing in R&D activities to manufacture technologically advanced products.

Some prominent players in the global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems market include

Medtronic Plc

Bigfoot Biomedical

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Pancreum, Inc.

TypeZero Technologies, LLC

Beta Bionics

