Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Top Company Overview and Research Report

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Overview

The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 131.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global personal protective equipment market is significantly driven by increasing spending on worker safety and protective products coupled with rising awareness about the stringent safety rules and regulations.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the personal protective equipment market. The market was is significantly attributed to the high demand for protective equipment to protect against COVID-19 infection in 2020. Over the forecast period, market growth is expected to witness steady growth attributed to the increasing use in various industries.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal protective equipment market based on product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Head Protection, Eye Protection, Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection, and Others

The hand protection segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 accounting for 30.4% of the global market. Personal protective gloves are worn to protect hands from injuries from abrasions, cuts, burns, and reactions to chemicals.

are worn to protect hands from injuries from abrasions, cuts, burns, and reactions to chemicals. Protective clothing such as chemical defending, cleanroom clothing, heat & flame protection, and mechanical protective clothing, is the second-largest product segment.

The head protection segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period due to rising fatalities in the workplace and high product demand.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Transportation, Mining, and Others

The healthcare end-use segment led the market in 2022 accounting for the highest revenue share of 19.1%, credited to the rising demand for hand protection, respiratory protection, and protective clothing in the healthcare industry.

The construction industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The construction industry is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to heightened construction activities.

The food industry includes various processes including cutting, mixing, cleaning, and storage which demand personal protective equipment for safe procedures. The strengthening of industrial rules and regulations is expected to fuel the demand for PPE.

Furthermore, the U.S. FDA has issued an enforcement mandate to increase the accessibility of PPE for healthcare workers. This is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare personal protective equipment market in the coming years.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players actively focus on product innovation, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. Innovations in design, materials, and manufacturing processes that increase the quality of the product, led to an increase in demand for PPE. For instance, in November 2022, Vizient, a healthcare company, entered into an agreement with SafeSource Direct, LLC for chemo-rated nitrile gloves. The agreement allows Vizient to facilitate supply chain assurance for medical supplies including medical gloves.

Some prominent players in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

FallTech

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Lindstrom Group

Mallcom (India) Ltd.

Radians, Inc.

Polison Corp.

Delta Plus Group

