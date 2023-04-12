Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Company Revenue Shares And Analysis By 2028

Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Growth & Trends

The global men’s coats and jackets market size is estimated to reach USD 68.60 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for men’s apparel products across the globe is accelerating market growth.

Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global men’s coats and jackets market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, and Others.

The polyester segment dominated the market and contributed the largest revenue share to the global market at around 40.0% in 2021 and is forecast to expand with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028. Polyester is a synthetic type of fiber that contains compounds of the ester functional group. This fiber is obtained from petroleum and is one of the most popular fibers in the textile industry across the globe. This fiber is a durable and relatively more economic material used for manufacturing apparel products. Consumers prefer apparel made from polyester fiber, as it is resistant to many environmental conditions. With all these benefits, polyester is consumed the most for making apparel in the textile industry .

. The cellulosic segment is expected to expand with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing demand for high-quality appearance of jackets and coats coupled with moisture permeability is expected to accelerate the market growth. The cotton segment is forecast to expand with the second-highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Cotton is breathable and absorbent and is mostly used in the textile industry to make the human body warm during cool weather and absorb sweat. Cotton is one of the important preferences of the industry compared to other synthetic and natural fibers, as it does not have side effects on the skin and offers comfort. This contributes to the significant growth rate of the market revenue.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channels contributed to a larger market share of over 80% in 2021. Offline channels include sports stores, distributors, and retail stores. Consumers are preferring offline for purchasing consumer goods, apparel, as well as coats and jackets, and other products where they can physically verify product quality. Additionally, supermarkets, convenience stores, and malls are gaining popularity in recent years owing to the availability of a wide range of men’s apparel under a single roof. Furthermore, increasing urbanization, an increase in the number of workers, and competitive pricing have pushed offline channels to be more popular in developing economies.

The online distribution channel is forecast to register a faster expansion of a 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Several manufacturers of these products are offering products on their websites as well as on the e-commerce platforms to enhance product sales. The growing internet penetration rate has observed lucrative growth in the last few years. This has led to the significant growth of the e-commerce sector across the globe, thus propelling the market growth of this segment.

Men’s Coats And Jackets Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Vendors are focusing on product launches to meet consumers’ expectations with changing fashion consciousness. Key market players are rising their investments in advertising campaigns, promotional activity, and social media marketing to expand their geographical presence across the globe.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global men’s coats and jackets market include,

Dior

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

