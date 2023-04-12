Traditional Radio Advertising Market Size, Opportunities And Future Scope 2028

Traditional Radio Advertising Market Growth & Trends

The global traditional radio advertising market size is expected to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.9% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing popularity of traditional radio across the globe is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the growing acceptance of traditional radio advertising among various industries in recent years to offer information about their company and products is expected to accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, the rising effectiveness of traditional radio advertising in developing countries due to growing number of audiences is up surging the market growth over the upcoming years.

Traditional Radio Advertising Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global traditional radio advertising based on type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising and Satellite Radio Advertising.

The terrestrial radio broadcast advertising segment contributed to the largest market share of around 75% in 2021 and is expected to achieve a CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2028. The growing radio advertisement has enabled terrestrial broadcast advertising to interact with the target audience around the globe thus driving the market growth. Moreover, insufficient connectivity internet and new technology have recognized that traditional radio advertising to reach a wider number of people is accelerating the market growth.

The satellite radio advertising segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing preference for radio for listing music in commercial vehicles like trucks, and passenger vehicles like cars by the people is the major driving factor for the market growth over the last few years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of satellite radio advertising for branding and spreading awareness regarding products is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Industry Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, FMCG, Retail, Real Estate, Education, Others.

The retail segment contributed a share of over 15% in the global traditional radio advertising market in 2021. The increasing spending on radio advertising by the various companies to promote their products and to build brand awareness among the people is accelerating market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of traditional radio advertising for retail marketing due to the high conversion rate of the ads is accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, increasing online shopping by consumers has led the retail industry to spend more on traditional radio advertising, which accelerates market growth.

The media & entertainment segment of the traditional radio advertising market has projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing adoption of traditional radio advertising by various media & entertainment companies to advertise and promote new films and series is accelerating market growth. However, the rising digitalization and acceptance of social media for advertising are restraining the market growth.

Traditional Radio Advertising Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of various established market players in traditional radio advertising across the globe. Companies are focusing on launching new functions to meet consumers’ expectations by offering a trending radio advertisement type. Moreover, vendors are expanding their reach across the globe with an innovative business model.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global traditional radio advertising market include,

Cumulus Media Inc.

Sirius XM Radio Inc.

iHeartMedia Inc.

Entercom Communications Corp.

National Public Radio Inc.

Strategic Media Inc.

The Radio Agency

Jacob Tyler

Gumas

Division of Labor

Kiosk

Order a free sample PDF of the Traditional Radio Advertising Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.