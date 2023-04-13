Infection Control Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Infection Control Industry Overview

The global Infection Control Market size is expected to reach USD 359.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by rising concerns with respect to a significant upsurge in hospital-acquired infections globally. This is believed to facilitate greater penetration of infection control products. An influx in the development of new biologics and subsequent demand for sterilized formulations serve as key growth factors for the overall market. Healthcare organizations are focused on implementing strategies for early recognition, reporting, isolation, and surveillance of disease episodes of potential public health concern.

In addition, an increasing number of intensive training modules, for nurses and other medical staff, on infection prevention and control is presumed to provide high potential for extensive usage of infection control products over the coming years. For instance, College of Nurses of Ontario released guidelines concerning standard practices, that is focused on maintaining hand hygiene to reduce contamination and spread of infection. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidelines for disinfection and sterilization for efficient usage of infection control products by healthcare personnel in a wide array of healthcare settings such as ambulatory care, home care, hospitals, and others.

As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, it is presumed that there will be a significant improvement in the overall penetration rate of infection prevention and control products, which is also anticipated to fuel the market demand as well as the revenue to unprecedented heights. The demand for infection control also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19. Governments’ authorities prescribed guidelines and policies to safeguard public health and prevent cross-contamination. The CDC, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provide an extensive library of guidelines on basic infection control and prevention, device-associated infections, antibiotic resistance, disease / organism-specific infection, and procedure-associated infections to promote the control of hospital-acquired infections.

Increase in strategic initiatives undertaken by companies including include strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product development are further propelling the market growth. For instance, Getinge expanded its partnership with XPO Logistics under which the latter will provide warehousing and transport services from the Netherlands to the EMEA region for the company’s infection control business unit in February 2021.

Infection Control Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global infection control market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Equipment, Services and Consumables.

The consumables segment dominated the market for infection control and accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.5% in 2021. The dominant share captured by consumables is predicted to be a consequence of consistent usage and the short life cycle possessed by these products.

In the type segment, services are expected to grow at a lucrative rate throughout the forecast period. This fastest growth is attributed to the high inclination of market players to reduce overall healthcare expenditure along with utilization of benefits involved.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Clincal Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Laboratories and Others.

The hospitals segment dominated the market for infection control and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.5% in 2021 and is anticipated to attain the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The substantial share is majorly a consequence of high probability of acquiring infections in hospital premises through respiratory or bloodborne pathogen transmission.

High risk of infection from bloodborne pathogens, drug-resistant pathogens, and others in the operating room is one of the major concerns..

Infection Control Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

These players are highly focused on adopting competitive strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product development initiatives, and geographical expansion.

Some prominent players in the global Infection Control market include

3M Company

Belimed AG

Halyard Health, Inc.

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products

Matchana Group

Sterigenics International

MMM Group

Cantel Medical Corporation

STERIS Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Infection Control Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter