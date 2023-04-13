Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Driver, Technology Estimates and Scope Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Engine Oil Industry Overview

The global automotive engine oil market is estimated to reach USD 47.70 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth can be attributed to the emerging need for high-performance engine oils due to tactical vehicle mechanisms and operational blueprints being implemented by multinational automobile manufacturers. Additives are used to improve the properties and performance of the oil.

Additives are characterized by their functions such as viscosity improvers, friction reducers, anti-oxidants, rust & corrosion inhibitors, anti-foaming agents, pour point depressants, foreign particle depressants, and extreme pressure additives, anti-wear additives, and acid neutralizers. Additives are selected according to the engine design and performance level. Engine manufacturers define the suitable API gravity of oil to be used for better performance and less wear & tear.

Automotive Engine Oil Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive engine oil market report based on the grade, engine type, vehicle type, and region:

Based on the Grade Insights, the market is segmented into Mineral, Semi-Synthetic, and Fully-synthetic

The fully-synthetic segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 35% in 2021. This is attributed to multiple desirable characteristics which include increased lubrication, better stability, reduced degradation, lower deposits, and more.

The semi-synthetic was the second-largest segment in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to its benefits such as better component protection and higher performance.

Semi-synthetic engine oil typically comprises around 20% to 30% synthetic base which gives them the ability to outperform mineral-based engine oils. They are usually more stable across a broader range of temperature scales as compared to mineral oils.

Based on the Engine Type Insights, the market is segmented into Gasoline, Diesel, and Alternative Fuels

The diesel segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 50% in 2021. This is attributed to its far superior anti-wear load which is typically in the form of ZDDP (zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate).

Gasoline was the second-largest segment in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to high leaching loss resistance and excellent solubility.

Based on the Vehicle Type Insights, the market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy-Duty Vehicles, and Motorcycle

The passenger cars segment held the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2021. This is attributed to the growing disposable income and swiftly growing urban population.

Heavy-duty vehicles were the second-largest segment and are anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing urbanization which has led to the increased usage of off-highway construction vehicles.

Automotive Engine Oil Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

A majority of the manufacturers are integrated across different stages of the value chain. Base oil and additives are the main raw materials employed in the manufacturing of the product. Thus, numerous manufacturers of the product such as ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell produce their own base oil supplies to vertically integrate production.

Some prominent players in the global Automotive Engine Oil market include:

Valvoline

Wurth Group

Castrol

ExxonMobil

Total

Eni GmbH

Amsoil Inc.

Petronas

Fuchs Petrolub

Sinopec Lubricant Company

Lotos

Motul

